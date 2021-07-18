Cases to be booked against occupants of government lands

The collector has sought explanation from officials concerned, saying the state government is committed to providing corruption-free governance. (DC file photo)

NELLORE: Nellore district administration is all set to book cases against people who have occupied government lands illegally at Pileru town in Chittoor district, collector M. Harinarayanan announced.

“We have identified all illegal occupants. We will register cases against them and take stringent action,” Harinarayanan declared. He was speaking to media after inspecting the sites under encroachment in survey No 1 and survey No 722 of Pileru town.

The collector has sought explanation from officials concerned, saying the state government is committed to providing corruption-free governance. He disclosed that ministers and legislators have been asked to help in removing encroachers, if any, in their jurisdictions.

Harinarayanan said once these lands are resumed by state government, they will be used to allot house site pattas to poor beneficiaries. Whatever land remaining will be used for constructing government buildings.

Madanapalli sub-collector Jahnavi also participated in the inspections.

Meanwhile, joint collector Rajasekhar has called upon all frontline warriors to take both their Covid-19 vaccinations in case they have not yet taken them. He was speaking after visiting the Primary Health Centre at Gangadharnellore on Saturday.

He announced that Covishield vaccines have arrived in the district. Medical and health wing staff will start vaccinating eligible people till stocks last.