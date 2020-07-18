116th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,040,944

31,900

Recovered

654,190

16,164

Deaths

26,295

674

Maharashtra29258916035711452 Tamil Nadu1609071108072315 Delhi120107993013571 Karnataka55115207581152 Gujarat46516329442107 Uttar Pradesh45163276341084 Telangana4101827295396 Andhra Pradesh4064620298534 West Bengal38011222531049 Rajasthan2797320626550 Haryana2479718718327 Bihar2330014997173 Assam218651410656 Madhya Pradesh2108214514698 Odisha1670111330112 Jammu and Kashmir127576558231 Kerala11067499439 Punjab94426373239 Jharkhand5110257746 Chhatisgarh4976351223 Uttarakhand4102302151 Goa3304194621 Tripura237916843 Puducherry1898106628 Manipur180011630 Himachal Pradesh1417101110 Nagaland9564050 Chandigarh66048011 Arunachal Pradesh5431533 Meghalaya403492 Mizoram2721600 Sikkim267880
Nation Crime 18 Jul 2020 Senior IPS officer s ...
Nation, Crime

Senior IPS officer shoots himself in Manipur; condition said to be critical

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Jul 18, 2020, 7:23 pm IST
Updated Jul 18, 2020, 7:23 pm IST
Twin sensations in Manipur after affidavit levels accusations against top politicians
IPS officer Arvind Kumar is the additional DGP in charge of law and order in Manipur. (Representative image)
 IPS officer Arvind Kumar is the additional DGP in charge of law and order in Manipur. (Representative image)

Guwahati: A highly placed IPS officer of Manipur allegedly shot himself with his service revolver on Saturday and has been admitted to hospital in a very critical condition.

Arvind Kumar is an additional director-general of police in-charge of law and order. He is from the 1993 batch of the Indian Police Service and belonged to the Bihar cadre. Prior to moving to Manipur on deputation, he had put in long stints in the Intelligence Bureau.

 

While fellow officers of the Manipur police were tight-lipped about the incident, security sources said Arvind Kumar shot himself in his official quarters at the 2nd Manipur Rifles Complex in Imphal. He was rushed to a private hospital for treatment in the state capital.

Top brass of the Manipur police and senior bureaucrats, including chief secretary J Suresh Babu, visited the hospital where Arvind Kumar is being treated.

Chief secretary Suresh Babu told reporters that Arvind Kumar's condition was serious but he was responding to treatment. “He will be sent to Delhi once his condition improves,” Babu said.

 

This incident comes close on the heels of a sworn affidavit filed by an additional superintendent of police in the state Narcotics and Affairs of Border Bureau (NAB) in which Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh and a top state BJP leader were accused of pressurising the department to drop the case against a person who is an accused in a a drug case dating back to 2018. 

That case came to light when police conducted a drug rain and confiscated narcotics and cash amounting to more than Rs 28 crore.

The accusation against the Manipur chief minister came in the form of a sworn affidavit filed by additional superintendent of police Thounaojam Brinda in the Imphal High Court on July 13. According to affidavit, the prime accused in the drug case, Lhukhosei Zou, was the kingpin of a drug cartel and also a local BJP leader in Chandel district.

 

...
Tags: ips officer arvind kumar, manipur drugs case, manipur cm biren singh, ips officer suicide bihar ips
Location: India, Manipur, Imphal


Latest From Nation

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu virtually attends the concluding ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Jaya Chamaraja Wadiyar, the 25th Maharaja of the Kingdom of Mysore, in New Delh

Virtual event concludes birth centenary celebrations of last Maharaja of Mysuru

Army warns of attacks during Amarnath Yatra. (AP)

3 Jaish militants, including 'IED expert', killed in encounter with security forces

BTP MLA hand over their letter of support to CM Ashok Gehlot. (Twitter)

Rajasthan: BTP to back Gehlot government; Raje slams Congress over its infighting

A elderly man gestures before taking a swab sample to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus at a testing centre in Chennai. AFP Photo

How Chennai grappled with COVID: 5 lakh tests and12k workers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
 

Why it’s not easy to take facial recognition software off police’s arsenal

Facial recognition technology has a dark side, with it integrated into China’s massive public surveillance system and its social credit experiment where even minor infractions of public norms can result in sanctions.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

India entitled to compensation in Italian marines case, rules international tribunal

Photo of the two Italian marines, Sergeant Major Salvatore Girone (L) and Chief Master Sergeant Massimiliano Latorre (R), accused of killing two Indian fishermen in 2012. (AP Photo)

Cops arrest pharmacists for stocking 4 remdivisir injections, 30 strips of Fabiflu

Hyderabad police handout picture showing the 'huge' quantity of drugs they seized from pharmacists.

Hyderabad cops arrest businessman in case relating to Banjara Hills land

Road No. 12 Banjara Hills is a prime location in Hyderabad. (DC file photo)

Advocate vs advocate in case of rape, sex pics, blackmail, marriage, betrayal

The Saroornagar police station made the arrest on the basis of a complaint lodged by a woman advocate

BSF jawans hurt, spurt in trafficking on Bangla border

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham