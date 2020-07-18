Cops arrest pharmacists for stocking 4 remdivisir injections, 30 strips of Fabiflu

Hyderabad police handout picture showing the 'huge' quantity of drugs they seized from pharmacists.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police said they have arrested the owners of two pharmacies for illegally inflating the price of the drug remdesivir and FabiFlu tables, which are being used to treat COVID-19 cases.

The arrests are part of a crackdown by the city’s North Zone Task Force against people trying to profit from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pharmacists Sunil Agarwal (38) of Sonu Medical and Sonu Agarwal (35) of Sonu Pharmacy were arrested in simultaneous raids conducted in the Chilkalguda and Ramgopalpet police station precincts.

Deputy commissioner of police P. Radhakishan Rao of the Commissioner’s Task Force said the two men were procuring remdesivir injections and Fabiflu 200 mg tablets from the Hetero Drugs Ltd factory at Sangareddy and selling it at very high prices without any asking for doctor’s prescriptions.

Acting on a tip-off, the North Zone Task Force accompanied by drug inspectors conducted simultaneous raids at Sonu Medical Hall at Padmarao Nagar and Sonu Pharmacy and Medical at Paradise, Secunderabad and apprehended their proprietors and seized stocks of the anti-viral drugs.

The seizure included four remdesivir 100 mg injections, 30 strips of Fabiflu 200 mg tablets (each strip contains 35 tablets) and 135 pulse oximeters made in China.

The stuff is worth about Rs 5.6 lakh.

Police claimed that the case will be investigated.