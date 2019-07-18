Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 18 Jul 2019 UP man hurls 8-month ...
Nation, Crime

UP man hurls 8-month-old son on floor, again and again as wife didn't offer him water

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 18, 2019, 3:13 pm IST
Updated Jul 18, 2019, 3:27 pm IST
Sahu fled from the house after the incident while Lakshmi made attempts to revive her son.
Following an argument with his wife over not being offered water, a man from Lucknow killed his eight-month-old son in a fit of rage. (Representational Image)
 Following an argument with his wife over not being offered water, a man from Lucknow killed his eight-month-old son in a fit of rage. (Representational Image)

Lucknow: Following an argument with his wife over not being offered water, a man from Lucknow killed his eight-month-old son in a fit of rage. The incident took place in Nigoha area of Lucknow district on Tuesday night, reported Hindustan Times.

However, as per reports, the accused has been arrested.

 

Sahu’s wife Lakshmi informed the police that he was very ill-tempered. Superintendent of police (rural) Vikrant Vir said, “Nigoha police arrested Surendra Sahu (30), a daily wage earner, late on Tuesday night for the murder of his infant son. The police is investigating the matter.”

Recollecting the brutal act, Lakshmi said, “He returned home at around 10 pm. I opened the door for him and went inside to do some work. He started abusing me for not offering him water. He then grabbed our son sleeping on a cot and flung him to one side of the room.”

“The infant first hit the side wall and then fell on the floor face down. He started crying which apparently angered Sahu more. He picked the infant and threw him on the floor again and again till the child died. I tried to stop him and even fell on his feet but he didn’t stop,” Lakshmi further said.

Sahu fled from the house after the incident while Lakshmi made attempts to revive her son. She called the neighbours and they took the child to hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Post mortem examination revealed a fractured skull, dislocated arms and legs and a badly disfigured face.

A team from Nigoha police station rushed to the spot soon after neighbours informed the police. Station officer Jagdish Pandey recorded the complaint of Sahu’s wife and launched a manhunt to arrest him. He was nabbed two hours later.

He confessed to murdering his infant son but showed no remorse for his act. “He appeared normal and casually admitted to murdering his son. There was no remorse in his eyes,” Pandey said.

Sahu was presented in court on Wednesday and sent to prison in judicial custody.

...
Tags: toddler, murder, anger, wife, uttar pradesh, father
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The 225-member state Assembly includes one nominated MLA. The halfway mark is 113. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: Karnataka Minister HD Revanna arrives barefoot at state assembly

The Namami Gange programme also funds solid and liquid waste management in the villages located near the river Ganga. (Photo: ANI)

Massive rural sanitation drive by NMCG helps clean Ganga

The 45-second long video showed the rescuers struggling to lift the calf out of the water. (Photo: Screengrab)

Watch: Wildlife rescuers save baby rhino from flooded Assam's Kaziranga National Park

Sitharaman said the rules do not rule out the possibility of including non-taxation related matters in the bill. (Photo: ANI I File)

Lok Sabha takes up discussion on Finance bill



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Karnataka Minister HD Revanna arrives barefoot at state assembly

The 225-member state Assembly includes one nominated MLA. The halfway mark is 113. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Wildlife rescuers save baby rhino from flooded Assam's Kaziranga National Park

The 45-second long video showed the rescuers struggling to lift the calf out of the water. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Australian boy, 4, says he is Princess Diana's reincarnation

Even more ludicrously, David alleges that his son would talk about Diana’s brother John, who sadly died as a baby just hours after his birth. (Photo: File)
 

Is Maruti WagonR more fuel efficient than Hyundai Santro and Tata Tiago?

Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Hyundai Santro’s tested highway efficiency gets close to their claimed figure, however, the claimed figure for the Tata Tiago is a little off from the highway figure.
 

Teachers barred from using mobile phone in classes in Bikaner

'All the government and private schools in the district are directed to ensure the teachers turn off their mobile phones and submit it in the offices before class,' said the Director of Education. (Photo: File I Representational)
 

Tiger strays into house to relax, after floods in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park

Forest officials say 95 per cent of Kaziranga National Park has been flooded. (Photo: Twitter | @wti_org_india)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Triple talaq petitioner 'threatened' for attending Hanuman Chalisa recital

Jahan also claimed her brother in-law and landlord have threatened to throw her out of her residence. (Photo: ANI)

3 held for kidnapping 16-yr-old girl in Andhra Pradesh

Three persons were nabbed in connection with the kidnapping of a minor girl, Nandigama police said here on Thursday. (Representational Image)

25-yr-old pregnant woman in UP shot dead over water dispute, 1 arrested

A pregnant woman was shot dead in Samaur village allegedly over water dispute here in Etah on Wednesday, police said. (Representational Image)

Coimbatore: Daily wager held under Pocso Act

Acting on the complaint, a police team launched a search and arrested Kalidhas under the Pocso Act on Wednesday.

Chennai: 38 Rapido bike-taxis seized by RTO

Rapido bike-taxis being seized by RTO for illegal service through app. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham