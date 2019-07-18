Cricket World Cup 2019

25-yr-old pregnant woman in UP shot dead over water dispute, 1 arrested

Soon after incident was reported to police, woman identified as Mamata, 25, was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.
A pregnant woman was shot dead in Samaur village allegedly over water dispute here in Etah on Wednesday, police said. (Representational Image)
 A pregnant woman was shot dead in Samaur village allegedly over water dispute here in Etah on Wednesday, police said. (Representational Image)

Etah: A pregnant woman was shot dead in Samaur village allegedly over water dispute here in Etah on Wednesday, police said.

Soon after the incident was reported to police, the woman identified as Mamata, 25, was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

 

Village head Bhanu Pratap told ANI that the three or four men who got into an argument with the woman and later shot at her had previously fought several times with other villagers.

Police have arrested the main accused identified as Santosh and has sent the deceased body for a postmortem.

