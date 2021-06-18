Nation Crime 18 Jun 2021 Two Telugu Desam men ...
Nation, Crime

Two Telugu Desam men hacked to death in faction violence in Kurnool

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 18, 2021, 12:23 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2021, 12:26 am IST
Gang of eight assailants suspected to be YSRC activists
The deceased were former village sarpanch Nageswara Reddy and his brother, former KDCC bank director Pratap Reddy. (Representational Image:PTI)
  The deceased were former village sarpanch Nageswara Reddy and his brother, former KDCC bank director Pratap Reddy. (Representational Image:PTI)

KURNOOL: Two Telugu Desam leaders were killed and three seriously injured by their political rivals at Pesaravai village in Gadivemula mandal of Kurnool district on Thursday. The deceased were former village sarpanch Nageswara Reddy and his brother, former KDCC bank director Pratap Reddy.

The two were close associates of TD Nandyal parliamentary constituency president Gouru Venkata Reddy. The police said eight persons were involved in the attack. Three persons were seriously injured and admitted to a Nandyal hospital. They were Vaddu Venkateshwar Reddy, Vaddu Subba Reddy, and Venkateshwar Reddy.

 

The assailants were suspected to be activists of the YSR Congress. They used a sports utility vehicle (SUV) to hit the two victims. When they fell down, they were done to death with knives and other sharp objects, the police said.

It is learnt that the gang of eight lay in wait to execute their plan on the outskirts of the village. “The family came out of their home and walked by foot on their way to the burial ground to perform some rituals for a close relative. The four-wheel vehicle hit the two brothers. The gang got out of it and killed the two with their hunting knives,” as per the police report.

 

The victims fell down and died on the spot. After killing the targeted two, the assailants fled the scene by vehicle.

Nandyal DSP Chidananda Reddy rushed to the spot and took charge of the situation. The villagers were in the grip of fear and a police squad has been deployed there to prevent further violence.

...
Tags: telugu desam, ysrcp, murder, nageswara reddy, gouru venkata reddy, pratap reddy, nandyal
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


Latest From Nation

The MLA assured that the herbal mix will be distributed to over 1.60 lakh families in his constituency. (Representational Image)

Distribution of Anandaiah’s herbal mix embroiled in political controversies

Police conducting vehicle checks on Vijayawada National Highway at Dilshukhnagar during lockdown hours. (DC Photo)

Lockdown likely to end on June 20 in Telangana

A Cabinet sub-committee on education held a meeting with the state education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Thursday. (Photo:Twitter @MinisterKTR)

Special committee to submit recommendations on revamping govt schools in Telangana

The food grain purchases by the state have increased by 576 per cent in the seven years since the formation of Telangana state in June 2014, the government said. (Representational Photo:AFP)

Telangana sets new record in paddy procurement in Kharif-Rabi seasons



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Covid deaths go uncounted as kin take bodies against medical advice in AP

This practice is very much prevalent in rural areas where family members take patients to hospitals in critical stage, and return with them when told there are no beds, oxygen or other facilities. (Representational Image/AFP)

Telangana minister Malla Reddy's brother held at gambling den

Telangana also uses the Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act of 1974, which defines gambling as an act of betting or wagering for money and prohibits the use of land-based premises for making profits or gains on gambling. (Representational image)

Youngster’s body chopped into pieces, buried by his lover’s father in AP

Disclosing the case details to this newspaper, Palamaner sub-division DSP Mr C.M. Gangaiah said the family members of the deceased lodged a missing complaint with Palamaner Police on 26th of this month after he went missing on May 22 night.

Two arrested for rape, murder of 12-year-old girl in UP's Fatehpur

A post-mortem examination of the victim confirmed rape and then murder by throttling. (DC file photo)

WhatsApp sues Indian govt, says new media rules mean end to privacy

The lawsuit escalates a growing struggle between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and tech giants. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham