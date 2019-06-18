Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 18 Jun 2019 Minor boy stabs mino ...
Nation, Crime

Minor boy stabs minor cousin; surrenders before police

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 18, 2019, 11:30 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2019, 11:30 am IST
The police said the incident happened after the boy found his cousin talking on phone and got annoyed.
According to police, the family in their complaint has stated that the girl was stabbed while she was sleeping. (Photo: Representational image)
 According to police, the family in their complaint has stated that the girl was stabbed while she was sleeping. (Photo: Representational image)

Ghaziabad: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed by her 16-year-old cousin inside their house in Ghaziabad early Monday and later surrendered before the police.

The police said the incident happened after the boy found his cousin talking on phone late at night around 1:30 am and got annoyed.

 

After surrendering at the Kotwali police station, the boy told the police he had caused severe injuries on his cousin out of anger.

“The boy had woken up late at night and found that his cousin was speaking to a boy over the phone. He got infuriated and picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed her three or four times. He told us that he had asked her sister to stay away from the boy but she continued to remain in touch with that person,” Hindustan Times quoted Atish Kumar Singh, circle officer (City 2).

“The girl was rushed to a government hospital in Ghaziabad and later referred to GTB Hospital in Delhi where she is under treatment. The family of the girl was reluctant to give a police complaint but later gave us a one on Monday afternoon. The girl has suffered injuries to her stomach and hands,” Singh said.

The Kotwali police took him to Sihoni Gate police station under whose jurisdiction the locality falls.

“The boy did not know the exact police station and went to Kotwali station from where he was brought to Sihani Gate. The girl is still under treatment. We have also recorded her statement. An FIR was lodged under IPC section of attempt to murder,” Umesh Bahadur Singh, SHO, Sihani Gate police station, said.

According to police, the family in their complaint has stated that the girl was stabbed while she was sleeping.

...
Tags: crime, stabbing, ghaziabad
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

'Driver of the vehicle is injured and has put under specialist care. Condition of other soldiers who were brought to a hospital with minor bruises and concussion/contusion is stable,' the Army said in a statement earlier. (Photo: ANI)

2 Army personnel injured in J&K's Pulwama IED attack succumb to injuries

The party expressed its views on the issue in mouthpiece 'Saamana' after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray visited Ayodhya along with his son Aditya and 18 Sena MPs to pay obeisance at the makeshift shrine of Ram Lalla on June 16. (Photo: ANI)

With over 350 MPs in LS, Centre should take steps to build Ram temple: Shiv Sena

Due to security reasons, the verdict will be announced in Naini Central Jail, where all the accused are imprisoned. (Representational Image)

Special court to pronounce verdict on 2005 Ayodhya terror attack today

The 33-year-old woman in her complaint alleged that Binoy Vinodini Balakrishnan (37), the son of CPM's Kerala unit secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, sexually assaulted her on the pretext of marriage, he said. (Representational Image)

Kerala CPM leader's son booked for rape, cheating



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Egyptian Museum temporarily closed for tourists

Tourism is a key sector in Egypt’s economy and a major source of foreign revenue. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Salman Khan gives sneak peek into his workout session

Salman Khan during his workout. (Instagram)
 

Apple Find My Friends app saves young girl stuck in car wreckage

Macy was unable to reach her iPhone to answer the repeated attempts by her family to reach her.
 

5G iPhones confirmed ahead of 2019 Apple smartphone event

Kuo claims that the first iPhones that are 5G capable will be introduced next year.
 

I've spoken to my IPS friends to keep it real: Ayushmann Khurrana

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.
 

Biggest Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro leak yet confirms rumours

The case fits in line with all the previous leaks and renders of the Galaxy Note 10 Pro. (Photo: @Sudhanshu1414)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

UP: Cops refuse to file gangrape FIR, victim commits suicide

The victim got married a few years ago and was staying with her parents. Her husband works as a daily wage labourer in New Delhi. (Photo: Representational image)

Watch: Delhi police brutally thrash tempo driver after he brandishes sword

The policemen identified as assistant sub-inspectors Sanjay Malik and Devendra, and constable Pushpendra have been suspended. (Photo: Facebook screengrab)

Tiruchy: Tahsildar seeks bribe, shunted

Official sources told DC that Tiruverumbur Tahsildar Annadurai, sought a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a sand lorry owner.

Hyderabad: Police rescues Uzbek from prostitution

According to the Banjara Hills police, who were tipped off that a 21-year-old Uzbekistan national was coming to a hotel to meet a person as part of prostitution racket, raided the hotel and arrested a person named Rajesh Kumar, who was accompanying her.

KPHB police arrest man again for harassing woman

Police said that the accused was earlier arrested on a complaint by the victim a month ago, but did not change his attitude and started harassing her again. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham