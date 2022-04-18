TRS leader’s son, accomplice held for gang-rape

A TRS councillor’s son and another man were on Monday detained by the Kodad police for allegedly kidnapping and gang-raping a woman. (Representational Image: DC)

HYDERABAD: Close on the heels of suicide incidents in which three persons died at two different places in Khammam and Kamareddy districts following the alleged harassment of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leaders, a TRS councillor’s son and another man were on Monday detained by the Kodad police for allegedly kidnapping and gang-raping a woman.

Though the incident happened on Friday night, it came to light on Monday when the family members of the victim approached the police, seeking action against the two accused.

According to Kodad Inspector Narasimha Rao, the two accused - Sai Kiran Reddy and Sheik Pasha - are friends and residents of Kodad town.

The duo lured a known woman for a long ride. The accused took the woman in an auto to an abandoned house on Friday night. In her complaint, the victim said the accused offered soft drinks laced with sedatives. After she consumed a soft drink, she slipped into sleep.

"Later, the accused assaulted her sexually. When she woke up on Saturday morning, the victim realised that she was gang-raped by the accused. As she tried to resist the accused, the accused assaulted her physically. The victim was made to drink a soft drink laced with sedatives by the accused. Later, the accused abandoned the victim at an isolated place. The locals passing by noticed the victim and identified her as a resident of Kodad town. Upon informing parents, they came to the spot and rescued the victim with the assistance of the police," he said. In the incident, the victim suffered bleeding injuries.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a gang-rape case and detained the two accused. The victim was shifted to the hospital for treatment. It was reported that the accused confessed to having committed the offence. The victim's family members demanded that the police take stern action against the accused. The police seized mobile phones of the accused and verified call data as part of the investigation.