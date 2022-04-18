Nation Crime 18 Apr 2022 Latest: Fresh violen ...
Latest: Fresh violence erupts in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, bricks pelted at cops

Published Apr 18, 2022, 2:18 pm IST
Updated Apr 18, 2022, 3:24 pm IST
Rapid Action Force and police had been deployed in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area
Delhi Police personnel detain a person, after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, Monday, April 18, 2022. (PTI)
 Delhi Police personnel detain a person, after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, Monday, April 18, 2022. (PTI)

Bricks were allegedly thrown at the Delhi Police Crime Branch team at C-block in Jahangirpuri here on Monday where they were probing the violence case.
"The recent media report of fresh stone pelting is an exaggeration of facts. It was a minor, one-off incident. Legal action is being taken. One person has been detained," Delhi Police said.

Rapid Action Force and police had been deployed in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area.

 

Earlier on Monday, Delhi police commissioner, Rakesh Asthana said that the police are monitoring social media to curb the spread of misinformation in the wake of the violence that erupted in the Jahangirpuri area, while also stating that action will be taken against culprits attempting to disturb the peace.

"Some people are trying to disturb peace through social media posts. We are monitoring social media closely, and legal action will be taken against those who are found spreading misinformation. The public should not pay heed to rumours," Asthana had said.

 

Asthana also said that action will be taken against any person found guilty in the violence.

"Action will be taken against any person found guilty irrespective of their class, creed, community and religion," he had said.

The police commissioner further informed that nine people sustained injuries in the violence, which included police personnel who were deployed on the duty.
"So far 23 accused have been arrested. Nine people including police personnel and one civilian received injuries during the incident," Asthana had said.

 

Talking about the investigation into the incident, he said the police are doing an analysis of the CCTV footage of the incident and digital media.

"Analysis of CCTV footage and digital media is being done. Forensic Science Laboratory teams have visited the scene of crime today," Asthana had said.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Crime Branch and the district police are jointly probing the incident, said Ravindra Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch.

Heavy security has been deployed in the violence-hit area to prevent any untoward incident.

 

...
