search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

14-yr-old girl raped by relative in UP found to be six-weeks pregnant

PTI
Published Apr 18, 2018, 8:14 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2018, 8:14 am IST
The girl and her parents, who work as migrant labourers in Chandigarh, went to their native place Unnao where a distant relative raped her.
According to the complaint, the family came to know about the pregnancy when the girl complained of pain in her abdomen. (Representational image)
 According to the complaint, the family came to know about the pregnancy when the girl complained of pain in her abdomen. (Representational image)

Chandigarh: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a distant relative in her native village in Uttar Pradesh and found to be six-weeks pregnant during a medical examination conducted in a hospital in Chandigarh after she complained of pain in the abdomen, police said.

Police said the family hailed from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh.

 

The girl and her parents, who work as migrant labourers in Chandigarh, had gone to their native place and stayed there for a month when the incident took place, DSP (Central), Chandigarh Police, Krishan Kumar said.

The girl was raped by a distant relative, he said.

He further said after the victim complained of pain in the abdomen, she was taken to a hospital by her parents where it was found that she was six-weeks pregnant.

Hospital authorities informed the police and later a complaint was filed by the father of the minor girl.

According to the complaint, the family came to know about the pregnancy when the girl complained of pain in her abdomen on Monday.

DSP Kumar said a case was registered under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant provisions of the law and further investigations were on.

A court in Chandigarh had in October 2017 convicted two brothers after finding them guilty of raping their 10-year-old niece, who delivered a baby in August, 2017, after the Supreme Court dismissed her abortion plea.

On July 28, 2017, the apex court had dismissed a plea seeking its nod to terminate the 32-week pregnancy after taking note of a medical report that abortion was neither good for the girl nor for the foetus.

Tags: rape, crime, pocso, crime against women
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Chef Gordon Ramsay surprises Twitter by announcing he will try vegan food

On earlier occasions, the Chef has invited trouble as he had mocked vegans and the vegan food (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Xiaomi Mi 6X/Mi A2 official teaser is here: All we know so far

The Mi A2 should run the latest Android 8.1 Oreo as part of Google’s Android One program. (Photo: ithome)
 

Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga: Summoned by Kolkata Police, cricketer stays back

While Mohammed Shami denied all the allegations, Hasin Jahan filed a written complaint against the cricketer. An FIR was lodged against Shami and his four family members in Jadavpur police station of the city. (Photo: Facebook / AP)
 

Now, beer lovers can toast Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding with new brew

According to the brewer, the pale ale is made from barley grown in Windsor’s royal farm. (Photo: AFP)
 

How to schedule WhatsApp and Facebook messages with ease?

Sadly, WhatsApp doesn’t offer an option to schedule your messages.
 

Microsoft, Facebook, others vow not to aid government cyberattacks

The Cybersecurity Tech Accord, which vows to protect all customers from attacks regardless of geopolitical or criminal motive, follows a year that witnessed an unprecedented level of destructive cyber attacks.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Another crime against women in UP: Teen sisters shot dead, bodies found in field

Police said both girls were shot dead and recovered bullets as well as their slippers from the crime spot. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Amid outrage, another 8-yr-old UP girl raped, killed at wedding function

The girl who was attending a wedding function with her parents at a village in Etah was choked to death after being raped by an 18-year-old man from the same village. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Bengaluru: RJ Rapid Rashmi alleges rape threats

RJ Rapid Rashmi

Bengaluru: 2-year-old chokes on balloon, dies

2-year-old Nawaz

Bengaluru: Woman critical after LPG cylinder explodes

Bharat Petroleum Corporation or BPCL produces Bharatgas LPG cylinders. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham