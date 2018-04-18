14-yr-old girl raped by relative in UP found to be six-weeks pregnant

According to the complaint, the family came to know about the pregnancy when the girl complained of pain in her abdomen. (Representational image)

Chandigarh: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a distant relative in her native village in Uttar Pradesh and found to be six-weeks pregnant during a medical examination conducted in a hospital in Chandigarh after she complained of pain in the abdomen, police said.

Police said the family hailed from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh.

The girl and her parents, who work as migrant labourers in Chandigarh, had gone to their native place and stayed there for a month when the incident took place, DSP (Central), Chandigarh Police, Krishan Kumar said.

The girl was raped by a distant relative, he said.

He further said after the victim complained of pain in the abdomen, she was taken to a hospital by her parents where it was found that she was six-weeks pregnant.

Hospital authorities informed the police and later a complaint was filed by the father of the minor girl.

According to the complaint, the family came to know about the pregnancy when the girl complained of pain in her abdomen on Monday.

DSP Kumar said a case was registered under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant provisions of the law and further investigations were on.

