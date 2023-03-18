  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Crime 18 Mar 2023 Bihar YouTuber shari ...
Nation, Crime

Bihar YouTuber sharing fake videos of attacks on migrants in Tamil Nadu surrenders

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 18, 2023, 11:32 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2023, 12:43 pm IST
Manish Kashyap, a YouTuber wanted by the Bihar Police for allegedly sharing fake videos of 'attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu', surrendered (Twitter)
 Manish Kashyap, a YouTuber wanted by the Bihar Police for allegedly sharing fake videos of 'attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu', surrendered (Twitter)

Patna: Manish Kashyap, a YouTuber wanted by the Bihar Police for allegedly sharing fake videos of "attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu", surrendered before the law enforcers in West Champaran district on Saturday, a statement said.

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police has registered three cases against Kashyap and others on the charges of "indulging in spreading fake videos of migrants being killed and beaten up in Tamil Nadu on social media".

The EOU has also frozen four bank accounts belonging to Kashyap.

"Kashyap, wanted by Bihar Police and Tamil Nadu Police in fake news matter of labourers issue in the southern state, surrendered before the police on Saturday fearing arrest and attachment of his belongings," a statement issued by the EOU said.

"Six teams constituted by the EOU along with Patna and Champaran Police were continuously conducting raids on his locations at various places and hideouts since yesterday (Friday). He surrendered at Jagdishpur police station of Bettiah on Saturday fearing arrest and other legal action," it added.

The EOU had on March 6 registered its first FIR in connection with the case and booked four persons, including Kashyap.

EOU sleuths have already also arrested Aman Kumar from Jamui in connection with its investigation into the first FIR. Those named in that FIR included Aman Kumar, Rakesh Tiwary, Yuvraj Singh Rajput and Manish Kashyap.

J S Gangwar, Additional Director General of Bihar Police (Headquarters), had told reporters last week that the EOU probe has found that 30 fake videos of migrants getting beaten up and killed in Tamil Nadu were widely shared on social media, spreading panic among the labourers and forcing them to flee the southern state.

The Tamil Nadu Police has also registered 13 cases to probe the matter.

Earlier, the Bihar government had also sent a four-member team of top officials to Tamil Nadu to coordinate with officers who were investigating the matter in the southern state.

...
Tags: youtuber manish kashyap, youtuber manish kashyap surrenders, migrants attacked in tamil nadu, economic offences unit of bihar
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Latest From Nation

File photo of a healthcare worker collecting swab samples. (Photo: PTI)

76 samples of new Covid variant XBB1.16 found in India: INSACOG data

BJP, Congress exchange allegations over secret deal with SDPI

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande paid homage to Lt Colonel VVB Reddy who was among the two pilots killed when a Cheetah helicopter of the Army crashed in Arunachal Pradesh. (DC)

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande pays homage to Lt Col VVB Reddy in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inauguration of the 2-day 'Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference' in Pusa, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 18, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Millets can help tackle challenges of food security: PM Modi



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

27 child trafficking victims rescued from Danapur Exp train, six traffickers caught

Secunderabad divisional security commissioner, Dibasmita C Banerjee, alerted RPF Kazipet and Warangal teams to conduct a thorough inspection of the passengers travelling in the Danapur Express train from Balharasha to Secunderabad in the late hours on Wednesday. (Representational DC Image)

Man sets wife, daughters ablaze in Chikkaballapura

Representional Image

Land for job scam case: Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti get bail

Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday granted bail to former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and their daughter Misa Bharti in connection with the land-for-job scam case. (ANI file photo)

Techies in crosshairs of investment fraudsters

The Cyberabad Police said that while this was one of several modes of investment fraud reported to the cybercrime team, the victims in most instances were techies. (Representational Image/DC)

Fire breaks out at new Secretariat in Hyderabad

Electrical works were in progress and some plastic material dumped in the ground floor caught fire. — Representational Image/DC
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->