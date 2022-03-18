Nation Crime 18 Mar 2022 Tribal body approach ...
Tribal body approaches police against Chinna Jeeyar Swamy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 18, 2022, 1:04 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2022, 11:10 am IST
The complaint was filed following Swamy's alleged remarks on their deities Sammakka Sarakka, tribal culture and traditions
Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy. — (Image: chinnajeeyar.org)
Hyderabad: The Telangana Tribal Association on Thursday lodged a complaint against Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy at the Chikkadpally police station following his alleged remarks on their deities Sammakka Sarakka, tribal culture and traditions.

The association’s state general secretary R Sriram Nayak said that police officials had assured to look into the videos of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy and register an FIR.

 

Chikkadpally police said that they will be seeking a legal opinion about the case.

Association office-bearers M Dharma Nayak, R Sriram Nayak, M Balu Nayak, Korra Bharat, Ramawath Pandu and Gopi Nayak, and Pradesh Erukala Sangham, state general secretary B Raghu Erukala were present.

...
Tags: chinna jeeyarswamy, sammakka and saralamma, telangana tribal association
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


