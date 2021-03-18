Nation Crime 18 Mar 2021 Police bust sex rack ...
Nation, Crime

Police bust sex racket in Hyderabad, four women rescued

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 18, 2021, 8:01 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2021, 9:13 am IST
The prostitution racket was based out of Sai Durga Lodge, opposite to Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar
Desineni Venkateshwar Rao is a native of Nagar Kurnool and he took Sai Durga lodge on a rent of Rs 75,000 per mnoth. — Representational image
Hyderabad: The anti-human-trafficking unit of Rachakonda police busted a sex racket, arrested four of its organisers and rescued four women from their clutches, including a Bangladesh national.

The arrested were Desineni Venkateshwar Rao (Sai Durga lodge owner), Sakijan Khatun from West Bengal, and couple Mandla Avinash his wife Guguloth Sujatha. Another accused, Ravi, was absconding.

 

The prostitution racket was based out of Sai Durga Lodge, opposite to Kamineni Hospital, LB Nagar. Police conducted a raid on the lodge and rescued the women, police said.

Desineni Venkateshwar Rao is a native of Nagar Kurnool. He took the Sai Durga Lodge on a rent of Rs.75,000 a month and ran illegal activities by giving rooms to couples. The gang was collecting Rs. 5,000 for a day from customers and giving an amount of Rs 2000- 3000 to the women.

Tags: sex racket rachakonda police, bangladesh national arrested in sex racket, desineni venkateshwar rao nagar kurnool, sex racket hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


