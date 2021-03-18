PD act invoked against a human trafficker in Telangana

The accused induced the girls on the pretext of providing them employment and forced them to enter into prostitution. — Representational image

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police said they invoked provisions of Preventive Detention Act against a human trafficker on Wednesday.

The accused was Pandari Pandu Ranga Srinivas, arrested by the special operations team(SOT) of Rachakonda in December last.

According to the police, the accused induced the girls on the pretext of providing them employment and forced them to enter into prostitution.

“They collected huge amounts from male customers and gave meagre amounts to the victim girls,” police said.