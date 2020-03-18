Nation Crime 18 Mar 2020 Nirbhaya convicts se ...
Nation, Crime

Nirbhaya convicts seek quashing of death penalty, court issues notice to Tihar jail

PTI
Published Mar 18, 2020, 5:08 pm IST
Updated Mar 18, 2020, 5:08 pm IST
The convicts — Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay (31) — are scheduled to be hanged on March 20 at 5.30 am
Representational image
 Representational image

New Delhi: The counsel for the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case moved a court here on Wednesday seeking quashing of their death penalty, saying the second mercy plea of one of them is still pending.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana issued notices to the Tihar jail authorities and the police on the plea and said he will hear it tomorrow.

 

Convict Akshay Singh had on Tuesday filed a second mercy petition before President Ram Nath Kovind.

On the same day, another convict, Pawan Gupta had also moved the Supreme Court with a curative petition against the dismissal of his review plea rejecting his juvenility claim.

The convicts — Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay (31) — are scheduled to be hanged on March 20 at 5.30 am.

...
Tags: nirbhaya convicts, nirbhaya convicts execution, death penalty
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Dummies of Nirbhaya convicts executed by hangman at Tihar jail

Latest From Nation

Screengrab from the video.

Video: Kerala police and the handwash dance

Most of these “new” units do not have the know-how in terms of quantity or volume of ingredients to be used in making hand sanitisers. (DC File Image)

Beware of fake hand sanitisers

Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court no to producing rebel Congress MLAs in judges chamber

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan brands Digvijaya Singh biggest dramatist



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Not wanting rapist's widow tag, Nirbhaya convict's wife seeks divorce

Representational image

Dummies of Nirbhaya convicts executed by hangman at Tihar jail

Representational picture (PTI file)

Gujarat girl commits suicide after boyfriend leaks intimate video

Representational Image- ANI

Koregaon-Bhima commission summons Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar (file photo)

Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Sengar gets 10 years jail for killing victim's father

Kuldeep Sengar (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham