Madhya Pradesh PWD minister Rampal Singh’s kin ends life over ‘2nd marriage’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Mar 18, 2018, 1:56 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2018, 1:56 am IST
She also blamed no one in her suicide note for ending her life.
Priti
 Priti

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh PWD minister Rampal Singh’s daughter-in-law committed suicide in her parents’ home in Udayapura in Raisen district in the state early on Saturday morning.

According to the police, Priti’s body was found hanging in her room in her parents’ home. A purported suicide note was also found with her. Although, her kin claimed that the move to arrange second marriage of her husband allegedly at the behest of the minister had driven her to end her life, the purported suicide note left by her however, made no mention of the reason of her taking the extreme step. 

 

She also blamed no one in her suicide note for ending her life. The police was however tight-lipped on the incident. “We are probing into the matter”, additional superintendent of police of Raisen district Kiran Bala said.

MP.jpg

“She became very upset when she learnt that arrangement was being made to conduct second marriage of her husband. Her in-laws never accepted her as their daughter-in-law. Hence, she used to stay with her parents”, her brother said.

Tags: daughter-in-law, rampal singh, madhya pradesh pwd
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal




