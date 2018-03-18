search on deccanchronicle.com
Delhi: Elderly man beaten to death over filling water from tank, 4 held

New Delhi: A 60-year-old man was on Saturday beaten to death allegedly over filling water from a tank in northwest Delhi's Wazirpur, police said. 

Police claimed that they have arrested three people and apprehended a juvenile in the case. 

 

The deceased was identified as Lal Bahadur who lived with his family in SS Nagar in Wazirpur Industrial area. 

The incident was reported around 3.30 pm on Saturday when a water tanker had arrived in the colony and all the residents reached there for filling water. 

Lal Bahadur's son Rohit and the accused were also at the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Aslam Khan said. 

“Soon an argument started between Rohit and the accused over filling the water first which soon turned into a scuffle,” Khan said. 

The victim, after hearing the shouts, reached the spot and tried to stop the fight between his son and the accused. 

"He wanted to pacify the fight but the accused attacked him with fist and thrashed mercilessly. He soon became unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead," the police said. 

The two accused were nabbed from the spot and during raid a police team were able to catch the remaining two.

