Nation Current Affairs 18 Feb 2022 70 acres of railway ...
Nation, Current Affairs

70 acres of railway land under encroachment

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | V. KAMALAKARA RAO
Published Feb 18, 2022, 8:53 pm IST
Updated Feb 19, 2022, 7:14 am IST
Deccan Chronicle found that 63 railway personnel had sublet their allotted residential houses in the railway quarters
Of this, up to 40 acres of encroached land is in the vicinity of Visakhapatnam railway station and other parts of the city. (Representational image/DC)
 Of this, up to 40 acres of encroached land is in the vicinity of Visakhapatnam railway station and other parts of the city. (Representational image/DC)

Visakhapatnam: Nearly 70 acres of railway land under the city-based Waltair railway division is said to be currently under encroachment, information obtained by Deccan Chronicle shows. The market value of the land is estimated to be more than Rs 150 crore, according to sources.

Of this, up to 40 acres of encroached land is in the vicinity of Visakhapatnam railway station and other parts of the city, railway officials told this newspaper.

 

The illegal occupants have built religious structures in the occupied land and developed permanent establishments like flower shops and tea kiosks around them.

In fact, a plot of encroached railway land at Gajuwaka has been transferred to the state’s endowments department without the knowledge of the railways. Besides, this newspaper found that 63 railway personnel had sublet their allotted residential houses in the railway quarters. Of them, about 10 railway personnel in the city leased their allotted houses to others for rents ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per month.

 

“A railway employee may get eight to 12 per cent of the basic as house rent allowance, which will be around `5,000 to `6000 per month. If the employee sublets the house, the rental amount would easily be `10,000 to `15,000 per month,” a railways source told DC.

Though the practice is going on for years, the administration has not been able to take action due to political pressure or intervention of employee, sources said. Sometimes, the administration just did not notice the issue.
When contacted, Waltair divisional railway manager Anup Kumar Satpathy said, “We are on the job of taking appropriate action against the illegal activities. It includes serving notices and taking up criminal proceedings as per the law.”

 

The railways has a right to take any action under Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971 (PPE Act, 1971).

...
Tags: waltair railway land encroached, waltair railway land state endowments department
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Horoscope 19 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Kishan Reddy (DC)

Hyderabad will get global Ayush Varsity: Kishan Reddy

The Jammikunta police registered the case for “stealing a donkey” and “behaving cruelly towards the animal” (Representational image: Wikipedia)

NSUI leader arrested on charges of 'stealing' donkey

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a meeting, at Kalighat in Kolkata. (PTI)

Abhishek back as TMC No 2, reinstated as national general secretary

In a setback to the Uttar Pradesh government, the Supreme Court Friday told it that exercise of the powers by the state has to be within the four corners of law and not beyond it. (Photo:PTI)

SC orders UP government to refund penalties, fines over CAA stir



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC orders UP government to refund penalties, fines over CAA stir

In a setback to the Uttar Pradesh government, the Supreme Court Friday told it that exercise of the powers by the state has to be within the four corners of law and not beyond it. (Photo:PTI)

2008 Ahmedabad bomb blast case: 38 sentenced to death, 11 get life imprisonment

This file photo taken on July 27, 2008 shows Indian forensic experts collecting evidence from a blast site outside the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad following a series of bombings the day before which killed dozens. (Photo: AFP)

Karnataka moves SC on Krishna river water dispute

Water of the Krishna River overflows from Khodshi Dam. (PTI file photo)

Government trying for more flights to airlift Indians from Ukraine

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad Police book Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for his comments on Rahul Gandhi

Telangana Pradesh Mahila Congress President Sunitha Mogli Mudhiraj with party leaders, during a protest against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remarks about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, near Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->