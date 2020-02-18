Nation Crime 18 Feb 2020 Film star Darshan&rs ...
Nation, Crime

Film star Darshan’s fan smashes cop’s face with boulder

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | M K ASHOKA
Published Feb 18, 2020, 1:00 pm IST
Updated Feb 18, 2020, 1:00 pm IST
The constable asked the fan to join a queue to the star's birthday celebration
Film star Darshan.
Bengaluru:  A fan of Kannada film star Darshan smashed the face of a police constable with a boulder when the latter asked him to come in the queue to a party to celebrate the star’s birthday.

The incident happened past midnight on February 15 near the residence of the film star where his birthday was being celebrated.

 

The injured police constable has been identified as Devaraj, attached to the Jnana Bharathi police station.

The film star’s managers had not made arrangements to handle a huge crowd that gathered near his residence and police had a tough time controlling the crowd.

Constable Devaraj was deputed to duty at the party and tried to get the crowd to fall in line.

As the police carried out a mild lathi-charge to control the crowd, a fan of Darshan came up with a boulder in his hand and smashed the face of the constable Devaraj from very close distance. The constable collapsed on the spot and the attacker ran away.

The impact was such that Devaraj’s nose was fractured and he sustained an eye injury. He was admitted to a private hospital and his condition is said to be serious.

The R R Nagar police have registered a case under IPC sections 353 and 352. The cops have launched a hunt for the accused and they are obtaining CCTV footage from the spot.

A complaint is being registered against the organisers of the event and an investigation is on. Several neighbours of Darshan have also complained to the police about the chaos on February 15.

...
Tags: darshan, devaraj, constable smash, darshan fan darshan birthday
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


