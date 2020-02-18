Nation Crime 18 Feb 2020 Death of Malappuram ...
Nation, Crime

Death of Malappuram couple's six kids in nine years triggers police probe

PTI
Published Feb 18, 2020, 8:01 pm IST
Updated Feb 18, 2020, 8:01 pm IST
Police exhume body of child to conduct a post-mortem
Six children of the couple's nine kids have died.
 Six children of the couple's nine kids have died.

Malappuram (Kerala) The death of a couple's six children in a span of nine years has raised suspicion among police personnel here who have registered a case following a complaint after a three-month-old child of the family died on Tuesday and was buried.

Police exhumed the body, which was buried in the morning, and took it to the district hospital at Tirur for a post-mortem procedure. The infant was the sixth child of the couple, police said. "A case has been registered (of unnatural death) in the matter to verify the death beyond any suspicion raised by locals since five other children of the couple had died in the past nine years," a senior police official said.

 

The couple had three boys and three girls, of which the third girl child lived till the age of four and the rest died before turning one.

"The post-mortem will take place today itself. We are collecting the medical records of the children who had passed away earlier.

"We will identify the cause of death after analysing the records and discuss the matter with forensic doctors," the Tirur deputy superintendent of police (DySP) said.

However, relatives claimed that there was nothing suspicious about the death of the children and that doctors have said it was due to a genetic disease.

"The post-mortem of the third child was conducted and the doctors said the death was due to some genetic problems. They said they were helpless," a relative said, adding that the family was ready to face any probe.

According to the locals, the couple had claimed that the children have died due to epilepsy.

Sources said the baby was taken to a hospital but had died prior to reaching the hospital early this morning.

...
Tags: malappuram suspicious deaths, couple suspicion, six of nine children die
Location: India, Kerala, Malappuram


Latest From Nation

The three Kashmiri students of KLE College of Engineering, Hubballi.

Bengaluru advocates come out to assist Kashmir students accused of sedition

Nishanth Shetty broke the Kambala record set by Srinivas Gowda.

Oh my Kambala! This guy's faster than Srinivas Gowda!

Bengaluru airport is seeing a massive dip in travellers to Southeast Asia.

Bengaluru tour operators wince as travel to Southeast Asia plunges

Swami Krushnaswarup Dasji of Swaminarayan Temple.

Menstruating women cooking for husbands will be reborn as dogs: Swaminarayan saint



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
 

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S20 series has begun; prices starting at Rs 66,999

Galaxy S20 series comes with several world first camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality.
 

Everything you need to know about Rein Games; a platform helping you earn real cash

Rein Games business model aims at creating original concept-based real money games that are to be played for a stake in return of a platform fee. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Film star Darshan’s fan smashes cop’s face with boulder

Film star Darshan.

CCTV footage of Merc involved in fatal accident missing

The Merc that killed two people on February 10.

Chennai: Hypnotic drug worth Rs 3.4 crore seized at airport

The consignor had declared the parcel to contain ribbon rolls and other apparel accessories. On examination, the parcel was found to contain items as per declaration but the ribbon rolls were found to be unusually heavy. When the ribbons rolls were cut open, a hallow cavity was found inside in which plastic pouches containing white crystalline powder were concealed.

Karimnagar: Cops search for missing person, find three bodies in sunken car

The police is examining the case from various angles to find out whether it was a suicide or an accident. The police came to know that deceased were in a state of depression after their son was killed in a road accident three years back. They were undergoing counselling in Hyderabad.

Accountant forges sign of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s wife, nabbed

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham