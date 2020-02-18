CCTV footage of Merc involved in fatal accident missing

Bengaluru: In a shocking development, the CCTV footage of an accident involving a Mercedes Benz car that killed two persons on February 10 is said to be missing from cameras installed along the national highway.

It is alleged that Karnataka revenue minister R Ashok’s son Sharath was driving the vehicle when the incident took place on February 10.

A bystander and a man in the car were killed in the accident. The passengers in the car were returning from an overnight celebration of Sharath’s birthday.

The Mariyammahalli police, who are investigating the case, gathered CCTV footage from all toll gates on the road from Bengaluru, Chitradurga to Hampi. In particular they verified footage obtained from the Mariyammanahalli-Kudligi toll gate in particular, but they could not find any footage of the car involved in the accident.

The cops are said to have obtained four hours of footage from this toll gate as it was the nearest to the accident site. However, it is said that there is no trace of the movement of the car, which is said to be suspicious.

Sources explained that vehicle details should have been entered at the toll gate. Police sources say the car might have taken other routes.

All eyewitnesses listed by the police on the basis of CCTV footage obtained from near the petrol bunk where the accident happened have been called in for questioning. The police have also called all shop owners whose shops are located close to the accident spot for the inquiry.