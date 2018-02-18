search on deccanchronicle.com
Bihar: Mob assaults, injects acid in man's eyes for eloping with employer's wife

PTI
Published Feb 18, 2018, 9:11 am IST
Updated Feb 18, 2018, 9:11 am IST
The man, 30, a resident of Samastipur district, became blind after the incident, doctors attending him said.
The assault took place at an eatery in Pipra Chowk late Friday night in which the man, a driver by profession, was left critically injured, Deputy Superintendent of Police B K Singh said.(Representational image)
 The assault took place at an eatery in Pipra Chowk late Friday night in which the man, a driver by profession, was left critically injured, Deputy Superintendent of Police B K Singh said.(Representational image)

Begusarai (Bihar): A mob assaulted a man and injected acid in his eyes which left him blinded for allegedly eloping with his employer's wife following which a person has been arrested in the case, police said.

The assault took place at an eatery in Pipra Chowk late Friday night in which the man, a driver by profession, was left critically injured, Deputy Superintendent of Police B K Singh said.

 

The man, 30, a resident of Samastipur district, became blind after the incident, doctors attending him said.

In a statement before the police, the victim said he used to work as a tractor driver at Barauni village under Teghra police station and started an affair with his employer's wife.

On February 6, he and his paramour fled from the house following which her husband lodged a complaint with the police charging him with kidnapping his wife, the DSP said.

However, she came to Teghra on February 16 and recorded her statement in a local court that asked her husband, a farmer, to take her to his house.

It was not immediately known why she had returned and what she said in the court.

Her brother-in-law rang up the driver last evening claiming that she wanted to live with him and he should come to Teghra police station to take her back with him, the police official said.

Barely a kilometre from the police station, the driver was accosted by a group of around 20 people who took him to the eatery and severely assaulted him.

The DSP said they also injected acid in his eyes with a syringe.

They later dumped him near Hanuman Chowk under Bhagwanpur police station area of the district.

A passer-by admitted him to a hospital at Begusarai.

One person was arrested and the police were searching for other attackers, the DSP said.

Location: India, Bihar




