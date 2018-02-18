search on deccanchronicle.com
7 dead bodies found in Andhra lake, no one knows how they came there

Published Feb 18, 2018
Police said no external injuries were visible on the bodies and only autopsies could determine the cause of death.
Some sources suggested that the dead bodies could be of suspected labourers brought in by red sanders smugglers. (Photo: Representational)
Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh): Seven bodies have been recovered from Ontimitta Lake in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh. However, it is yet not known how they came there.

District Superintendent of Police Nagi Reddy said no external injuries were visible on the bodies and only autopsies could determine the cause of death, a report in NDTV said.

 

"Since it must be 24 to 48 hours after death, the bodies are bloated and it is very difficult to find out who they are and how they came there and what caused their death," Reddy said.

However, some sources suggested that the dead bodies could be of suspected labourers brought in by red sanders smugglers.

