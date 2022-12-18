  
Neighbour offers candy, rapes minor girl

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 18, 2022, 12:34 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2022, 7:40 am IST
Hyderabad: A 12-year-old girl was raped by her neighbour at an isolated place in Dundigal. The accused lured the victim by giving her chocolates and when she asked for more he took her on his bike to an isolated place and raped her, Dundigal police said.

The victim's parents grew suspicious after she was sitting in the corner of the room and crying on Friday night. When her father asked, she reported that she had pain in her stomach but after her mother asked her in private, the victim narrated the incident to her, police said.

She told her mother that her neighbour, on December 15 noon when she returned from school and was alone at home, he took her on his bike to an
isolated place and assaulted her, police said.

He also threatened the victim that if she informed anybody he will kill her parents, police said.

The accused was observing the victim for the past two weeks, on December 15 when her parents left for work he approached her with two chocolates and asked her to come along with him for more and raped her, a police officer said.

The police have registered a case in under section 363 (kidnap) 376 (rape) of IPC and Pocso Act on Saturday and taken the accused into custody.

