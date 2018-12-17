search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) LIVE| Aus vs India 2nd Test, Day 4: Visitors lose Rahul, Pujara
 
Nation, Crime

3-yr-old raped by guard in Delhi on Nirbhaya’s 6th anniversary, locals bash him up

PTI
Published Dec 17, 2018, 11:57 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2018, 11:57 am IST
The minor girl was raped allegedly by man who works as guard and lives in ground floor of same building as child.
The girl's parents were out on work when the incident took place, a senior police officer said. (Photo: File | PTI)
 The girl's parents were out on work when the incident took place, a senior police officer said. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: A three-year-old girl was raped allegedly by a neighbour at her home in southwest Delhi on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The minor girl was raped allegedly by a man who works as a guard and lives in the ground floor of the same building as the child.

 

The girl's parents were out on work when the incident took place, a senior police officer said.

On being informed about the incident, police reached the spot and rushed the unconscious girl to a government hospital, they said.

The 40-year-old man was beaten up by the people, following which he was taken to hospital for treatment. He was later arrested, the officer said, adding a case has been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The girl is undergoing treatment and according to doctors, she is now stable. Her father is a mason and mother is a domestic help.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal tweeted, "Today a 3 year old girl has been brutally raped in... Delhi. She is bleeding profusely & is v critical. Am on my way to meet her. How more can this city let down Nirbhaya that even on her 6th death anniversary children are raped! @narendramodi ji, for nth time, pl help! (sic).

Six years ago, on the same day, a 23-year-old paramedical student was gang-raped in a moving bus in Delhi, and later died in hospital.

The incident triggered outrage and protests across the country, and she subsequently came to be known as 'Nirbhaya', the fearless.

...
Tags: rape, crimes against minors, pocso act, delhi crime, delhi rape
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Racist' Mahatma Gandhi statue pulled down by teachers in Ghana

The statue was unveiled to the public in June 2016 by India’s former President Pranab Mukherjee.
 

World's oldest monkeys may help fight against HIV

Scientists found that they could protect animal models from HIV by injecting them with neutralizing antibodies that were produced in the lab. (Photo: PTI)
 

Doctors shocked to find needles buried inside woman's body for 30 years

According to the traditional technique leaving needles in the skin can alleviate pain (Photo: AFP)
 

AUS vs IND: Virat Kohli notches up 25th Test century, 6th in Australia, 1st in Perth

Playing in his 75th Test, Virat Kohli notched up his 25th Test hundred and 6th in Australia on Day three of the second India versus Australia Test in Perth. (Photo: AP)
 

Animal abuse: Dog killed after being pumped with heroin, morphine and 20 other drugs

The partially hidden body, discovered in Lewes, East Sussex was already decomposing when found. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

Here's how both elderly, youngsters can stay fit: Celebrity trainer Sherin Poojari

Poojari shares about his journey in fitness training, trending fitness methods and tips for youngsters and elderly alike to stay healthy and fit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad: Financial crisis turns boxer into chain snatcher

The Police identified the offender as Kona Narsing Rao, 34, a resident of Shivasainagar of Uppuguda. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Former State Bank of India manager held for fraud

The firms failed to repay the amounts resulting in invocation of the bank guarantee and ultimately causing loss to the bank. After completing the investigation, CBI filed a charge sheet on March 30, 2005.

Hyderabad: Man booked for urinating near place of worship

(Representational Image)

Thiruvananthapuram: Six University College students booked

However, there were allegations that a section of police officials having allegiance to the CPM were trying to sabotage the investigation.

Hyderabad: Mom takes phone, girl ends life

N. Sruthi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham