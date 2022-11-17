  
Nation Crime 17 Nov 2022 SIT notice to Bandi ...
Nation, Crime

SIT notice to Bandi Sanjay's kin for MLAs poachgate case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 17, 2022, 10:55 pm IST
Updated Nov 17, 2022, 10:56 pm IST
An effigy of Prime Minister Modi was burnt on the Vijayawada highway at Chautuppal to protest against the conspiracy of the BJP party to buy four MLAs from the ruling TRS party. (Twitter/@VSrinivasGoud)
HYDERABAD: The Special Investigation Teams (SIT) probing the alleged poaching of TRS MLAs has served a notice to advocate Bhusarapu Srinivas from Karimnagar, who is claimed to be a distant relative of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay, to appear for a hearing on November 21. It was learnt that the advocate had funded the flight expenses for Ramachandra Bharati, one of the three accused in the poachgate case.

The CrPC Section 41 notice to the advocate said that the officials have “reasonable grounds to question him to ascertain facts and circumstances in relation to the investigation,” and asked him to appear before the officials at 10.30 am on November 21 at the office at the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC), Banjara Hills.

The advocate was also asked to bring his mobile without tampering or deleting information from the device for his questioning, along with other electronic devices he holds, including laptop, tablet etc.

It was alleged that advocate Srinivas was a neighbour and confidant of Sanjay. Sources said Sanjay also in touch with accused Kore Nanda Kumar. Srinivas had stayed with Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji, another accused, at the same place in Delhi on October 14 and 15, sources said.

The SIT also served a notice on Thushar Vellapally, chief of Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), an ally of the BJP in Kerala, and summoned him on November 21.

Sources said the SIT was on the lookout for Dr Jaggu alias Jagannathan, said to be close to Bharati. Officials had conducted a search at the doctor's residence in Kerala but could not find him.

...
Tags: special investigative team
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


