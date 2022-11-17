Mehrauli murder: Police to produce accused before court virtually

File photo of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused to have murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday allowed police's application to produce Mehrauli killing accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala before a court through video conferencing.

Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla said according to the application submitted by police, the accused faced threat from miscreants and religious groups.

"I am aware of the sensitivity of the matter, media coverage...Public traction...," the judge said while allowing the application.

Poonawala will be produced before the court through video conferencing at 4 pm.

Twenty-eight-year-old Poonawala allegedly strangled Shraddha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

Police said the couple used to have frequent arguments over financial issues and it is suspected that there was also a fight between them that resulted in Poonawala killing 27-year-old Walkar on the evening of May 18.