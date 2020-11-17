The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Crime 17 Nov 2020 Bengaluru violence: ...
Nation, Crime

Bengaluru violence: Former Congress mayor R Sampath Raj arrested

PTI
Published Nov 17, 2020, 1:47 pm IST
Updated Nov 17, 2020, 1:48 pm IST
Raj was wanted in connection with the cases related to the violence that rocked parts of the city on August 11
Former Congress mayor R Sampath Raj.
 Former Congress mayor R Sampath Raj.

Bengaluru: Former Congress mayor R Sampath Raj, who was wanted in the Bengaluru violence case that left four people dead, has been arrested, police sources said on Tuesday.

Sampath Raj, the Congress corporator from Devara Jeevanahalli municipal ward, was arrested in Bengaluru, the sources said without divulging further details.

 

He had escaped from a private hospital where he got admitted for COVID-19.

The police recently arrested one of his aides Riyazuddin who had helped him and another Congress corporator Abdul Rakeeb Zakir to escape. He had given them shelter at Nagarhole in Mysuru.

Zakir is also wanted in the Bengaluru violence case.

Raj was wanted in connection with the cases related to the violence that rocked parts of the city on August 11. Around 3,000 to 4,000 people went on a rampage, setting ablaze the houses of Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy and his sister over an alleged inflammatory social media post by his nephew.

 

The mob also torched Devara Jeevanahalli and Kadugondanahalli police stations over suspicion that the nephew was present there. Three people were killed in police firing while another person died due to abdominal injuries suffered in the violence.

In the charge sheet, Raj has been charged with hatching a conspiracy with the violence to finish off the MLA politically in connivance with Zakir and a few others. Raj and Zakir were still at large and a hunt was on to nab them, police had said.

...
Tags: former congress mayor r sampath raj, bengaluru riots
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

SC dismisses plea for waiver of exam fees for class 10, 12 CBSE students

The video, in which the main accused, identified as Dev Badshah, is seen cutting 11 cakes with a sword to celebrate his birthday, has gone viral on social media, the official from Bapunagar police station said.(Photo: Pinterest)

Nine detained in Gujarat for cutting birthday cake with sword

BJP MLA-elect from Dubbak M. Raghunandan Rao

Dubbak bypoll result will reflect in GHMC elections: Raghunandan

Telangana State Election Commissioner Parthasarathy released the schedule on Tuesday morning

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls on December 1



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Nine detained in Gujarat for cutting birthday cake with sword

The video, in which the main accused, identified as Dev Badshah, is seen cutting 11 cakes with a sword to celebrate his birthday, has gone viral on social media, the official from Bapunagar police station said.(Photo: Pinterest)

'Gangrape victim' kills self as cops refuse to file FIR in MP

Members of various organisations in Bhopal stage a protest against the alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. — PTI photo

3 militants killed in 20-hour J&K gunfight

Security forces during a search operation after a militant attack at Srinagar-Jammu National highway, at Pampore in Pulwama District of South Kashmir. — PTI photo

CBI takes over investigation of Hathras gangrape case

An activist holds a placard during a protest against the Hathras victim, outside Chaitya Bhoomi, in Mumbai. — PTI photo

Assam villagers lynch woman over witchcraft; also kill man who confronted them

Representation image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham