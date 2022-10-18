Four of family die by suicide over financial woes

Relatives of a four-member family that was found dead grieve nea their home in Chandanagar , Hyderabad. (K. Durga Rao/DC)

HYDERABAD: Four members of a family were found dead at their residence in Chandanagar. They are suspected to have died by suicide a few days ago, allegedly due to financial problems, and their bodies were recovered on Monday after residents of the area approached the police over a foul smell emanating from the residence.

The four persons were identified as Nagaraju, his wife Sujatha, and their two children, Ramya Sri and Tillu, residents of Rajiv Gruha Kalpa in Chandanagar police limits.

The police said that upon being informed by the residents, they broke open the door and recovered the bodies.

The police registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and shifted the bodies to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.