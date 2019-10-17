Hyderabad: Another infant dumped in plastic bag recovered

A baby girl with her umbilical cord still intact was found near a garbage dump near the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences in Panjagutta on Wednesday. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A baby girl with her umbilical cord still intact was found near a garbage dump near the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences in Panjagutta on Wednesday. The baby was wrapped in a plastic bag and abandoned. It was a shocking sight for those crossing the place at about 8 am to notice the baby wailing in the garbage. One of them took the baby to the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences since it is closeby. Fortunately, the newborn baby did not have any injuries.

Panjagutta inspector D. Nagaraju said, “The baby is being tended to at Nims. We will take the help of Child Line and hand her over to Shishu Vihar.” Late in the evening, it was learnt that the baby was was moved to Shishu Vihar. Asked about the issue, Mr Achyutha Rao from Balala Hakkula Sangham, a child rights organisation, said this was the third case of a baby being abandoned in Hyderabad this month. “A least 13 babies have been abandoned this year alone,” he said.

Mr Rao said the state government needed to bring in a ‘cradle scheme’ which would allow parents to safely give up their infants and not abandon them in dangerous places such as garbage bins. “A child has the right to survive,” he said.

“Many a time, cases such as these are not investigated. They are closed without the police ever finding the person who abandoned the baby. We want investigations,” Mr Rao added.