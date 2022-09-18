AP woman injures private part of her lover with blade, suspecting affair

Suspecting that he is in a relationship with another woman, the woman attacked him with a blade.

NELLORE: A woman who is allegedly in an illegal relationship with a man attacked him with a blade and inflicted injuries on his private parts at Moogachintala village in Kondepi mandal of Prakasam district three days ago.

The woman, aged about 56 years, was reportedly angry at her lover, aged about 60 years after he stopped visiting her in recent times.

She resorted to a heated argument with him for ignoring her when she stumbled upon him in a secluded place on Thursday night.

Suspecting that he is in a relationship with another woman, she attacked him with a blade causing injury to his private part.

Locals rushed him to Rims Hospital in Ongole and doctors put a few stitches and he was stated to be recovering.

Kondepi sub-inspector K. Ramakrishna said the injury was minor in nature and the victim went to his farm work also on Friday. He said the man has no family of his own and both the victim and accused have been requesting them to drop the case.