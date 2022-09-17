  
Nation Crime 17 Sep 2022
Nation, Crime

Suspected security breach during Amit Shah's tour in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 17, 2022, 5:45 pm IST
Updated Sep 17, 2022, 6:10 pm IST
This car's presence on the road reportedly triggered panic obstructing Shah's convoy at Hotel Haritha Plaza in Begumpet. (Photo By Arrangement)
 This car's presence on the road reportedly triggered panic obstructing Shah's convoy at Hotel Haritha Plaza in Begumpet. (Photo By Arrangement)

HYDERABAD: In a suspected security breach during the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's tour in the city in Saturday, a car without a registration number, allegedly turned out to be an obstruction.

This car's presence on the road reportedly triggered panic obstructing Shah's convoy at Hotel Haritha Plaza in Begumpet.

When Shah's convoy was about to reach the hotel, police noticed a red Breeza in front of the hotel entrance and instructed the driver to move it.

However, when the vehicle got stuck on the road suddenly, police personnel pushed it aside clearing way for Shah's convoy.

It is also rumoured that when the driver did not move the vehicle, security personnel broke the window panes and drove the vehicle themselves.

Meanwhile, city police denying any security breach claimed that the vehicle did not in any way obstruct the Home Minister's convoy.

It was also entering the hotel as the vehicle owner who was behind the wheel, wanted to have tea in the hotel, they said.

But on seeing the thick security cordon at the hotel, he got panicked and the vehicle suddenly stopped.

When he could not start the vehicle, police personnel pushed it and in the process, the rear windshield was damaged, added city police officials.

Further it was alleged that the car owner is associated with TRS party. Pictures of him posing with TRS ministers and leaders have also gone viral immediately after the incident.

Tags: amit shah, begumpet, september 17 telangana liberation day, telangana liberation day, hotel haritha plaza
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


