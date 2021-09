The Telangana High Court ordered judicial (3rd metropolitan Magistrate at Warangal) inquiry into the incident of death of Palakonda Raju, who is alleged accused in rape and causing death of six years old girl at Singareni colony of Saidabad. Civil Liberties has filed a PIL for magisterial inquiry.

This is case of unnatural death and there were allegations of making it as suicide, so, concerning it, we are ordering to inquiry. The Magistrate must be submit report within four weeks.