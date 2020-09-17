Sandalwood drugs case: Sanjjanaa follows Ragini to Parappana Agrahara

Kannada actress Aindrita Ray (C) with her spouse Diganth at central crime branch for the inquiry in connection with drug case, in Bengaluru. — PTI photo

Two days after Ragini Dwivedi was sent to judicial custody and lodged at Parappana Agrahara jail, another lead actress of Sandalwood Sanjjanaa Galrani has also been sent to the same jail, after the court remanded her for two days of judicial custody in connection with Sandalwood drug menace.

The Ist ACCM court directed the CCB to produce Sanjjanaa Galrani before the NDPS court on Friday, when her judicial custody ends.

After her CCB custody ended on Wednesday, the CCB sleuths produced her before the Ist ACCM through video conference.

Sanjjanaa's lawyer, while pleading for bail argued that the CCB was not clear as to what they were investigating and the Sections they have mentioned clearly says that their investigation was not on the right track. Besides, the CCB has no substantial evidence to prove anything against Sanjjanaa, he argued.

At the same time, Ragini Dwivedi has to spend a minimum of three days in the prison since the court has adjourned hearing of her bail petition till Saturday. Ragini had applied for bail even while she was in CCB custody, but the court has remanded her to 14 days judicial custody.

Star couple grilled and drug peddler arrested

Meanwhile, the CCB sleuths on Wednesday grilled Sandalwood's star couple Diganth and Aindrita Ray in connection with Sandalwood Drug case and also arrested a drug peddler, who used to supply drugs to celebrity parties.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said that the CCB had questioned Diganth and Aindrita for over four hours and they would be called back for further questioning at a later date.

Meanwhile, the police have also arrested Benald Udenna, am African national and confiscated 12 gms of Cocaine from them. During the investigation, the police stumbled upon information that three persons — Blackie, Coke and John were supplying drugs to parties. However, during investigation, it was revealed that Benald was using three mobile phones in different names and was supplying drugs. The CCB have taken him into their custody for further investigation, Sandeep Patil added.