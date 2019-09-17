Nation Crime 17 Sep 2019 WB court reserves or ...
WB court reserves order on bail plea of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Kumar

District Sessions Judge Md Shabbar Rashidi heard the arguments from both the sides and reserved the order.
Kumar was a part of the SIT constituted by the state government to probe the scam before the Supreme Court transferred it to the CBI. (Photo: ANI)
Kolkata: A court here on Tuesday reserved its order on the anticipatory bail plea of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who is accused of tampering with evidence in Saradha scam case.

District Sessions Judge Md Shabbar Rashidi heard the arguments from both the sides and reserved the order.

 

Kumar in his plea contended that he was merely a part of the special investigation team (SIT) probing the case and that there were several officers above him in the hierarchy.

The CBI, on the other hand, sought the custodial interrogation of Kumar.

Earlier today, a special court in Barasat had refused to hear the anticipatory bail plea, saying it does not have the jurisdiction to pass an order on the application.

Special Court Judge Sanjib Talukdar had asked Kumar to move Barasat's District Sessions Court for relief in the matter.

For quite some time Kumar has been avoiding appearing before the CBI despite being summoned after the Calcutta High Court withdrew protection from the arrest granted to him in the case.

Kumar was a part of the SIT constituted by the state government to probe the scam before the Supreme Court transferred it to the CBI.

Earlier, the CBI had said it needs to interrogate the former Kolkata Police Commissioner in the case.

 

