2008 Malegaon blast case: Court to announce order on NIA's 'in camera' plea on Oct 1

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008. (Photo: Representative)

Mumbai: A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court is set to announce on October 1 the order on an application filed by the NIA seeking "in camera" proceedings of 2008 Malegaon blast case, in which BJP lawmaker Pragya Singh Thakur is an accused.

Such a trial would allow the accused, counsel and judge to be present during the court proceedings and bar media from covering it.

Last month, a group of journalists had moved the special NIA court seeking intervention in the NIA's application. Kin of the deceased in the blast had, however, moved the court in support of the application filed by the agency.

Besides Thakur, Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, retired Major Ramesh Upadhyay, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Samir Kulkarni are also accused in the case.

