Dead newborn found in Hyderabad dump, second case this month

Hyderabad: The body of a newborn baby, wrapped in a towel and newspaper, was found at a garbage dump near Drugs Control Administration in S R Nagar, Hyderabad on Friday.

The body, when spotted, had turned blue and started to decay amid other waste of the dustbin. Further, it was identified that the infant was a boy and since the umbilical cord had fallen off, the boy would have been nearly two weeks old.

Alerted by a passerby, the police reached the dump and sent the body to Gandhi Hospital for post-morterm, New Indian Express reported. They looked around for cues on who had left the infant there. There was no digital evidence either as CCTV cameras were not installed in the area.

A case under Section 318 of the IPC was registered against unknown people.

Section 318 criminalises 'concealment of birth by secret disposal of the dead body'. The offender can be punished with imprisonment of either for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.

This is the second case of infanticide in less than a month. An abandoned dead nany, wrapped in a similar fashion, in polythene was found at Meerpet.

These incidents have rung alarming bells for activists and experts. They are taking immediate steps to spread awareness among adolescents on sexual health.