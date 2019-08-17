Nation Crime 17 Aug 2019 Andhra man beheads w ...
Nation, Crime

Andhra man beheads wife, search underway to locate severed head

ANI
Published Aug 17, 2019, 8:50 am IST
Updated Aug 17, 2019, 8:50 am IST
The whole incident was caught on CCTV camera, where the accused could be seen running with a sickle in one hand and severed head in other.
A 24-year-old man had, on August 11, allegedly beheaded his wife and dumped it in the canal. (Representational Image)
 A 24-year-old man had, on August 11, allegedly beheaded his wife and dumped it in the canal. (Representational Image)

Vijayawada: The search to locate the severed head of a woman in Vijayawada's Eluru canal is underway by the state and national disaster management forces, the police said on Friday.

A 24-year-old man had, on August 11, allegedly beheaded his wife and dumped it in the canal.

 

"The canal is being searched with the help of SDRF-NDRF and the local fishermen. Missing cell phone and the weapon used to commission the crime are also being looked for," Vijayawada Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) told ANI.

"On August 11, the accused came to his wife Manikranthi's residence at Srinagar colony and chopped off her head, following which he threw it into the canal," said the police.

The whole incident was caught on CCTV camera, where the accused could be seen running with a sickle in one hand and the severed head in other.

A traffic head constable, who saw Kumar near the Budameru bridge with bloodstains on his shirt, alerted the police, who in turn arrested him.

The duo got married in 2015 and following marital disputes started living separately.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh, man beheads wife, crime, murder
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

The gesture was made during a media briefing after the United Nations Security Council held a closed-door meeting to discuss India's move to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Screengrab)

'Let me start with you': India's UN envoy shake hands with Pak scribes; see video

Enraged at her stubborn answer, Lingappa suddenly got up and slapped her using abusive language. He thrashed her several times and kicked her. He also beat her cousin with a stick. (Representational Image)

Andhra girl thrashed by village head for eloping on parents’ ‘request’

According to a Supreme Court directive, there is a nationwide ban on the procurement, sale and use of glass powder-coated 'manjha' and other dangerous kite strings. (Representational Image)

28-yr-old engineer dies after sharp kite string slits his throat in Delhi

Earlier on Friday, the government had decided to lift restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir, in a phased and gradual manner. (Photo: File)

Govt restores mobile internet services in 5 districts of J&K



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Nobody is not afraid’: Chernobyl pilot who made 3 flights within 20 minutes

More than three decades after he flew his helicopter above the radioactive volcano that was Chernobyl’s nuclear reactor number four, the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident, Mykola Volkozub recalls how he feared for his life. (video screengrab/ YouTube)
 

Hyderabad man scores free ride through Zomato, gets praises from netizens

Last week, Facebook user Obesh Komirisetty revealed through a post on the social media website that he was at a mall and could not find a ride back home. (Representational Image)
 

SIIMA Awards 2019: Vijay, Yash, Keerthi, KGF win big, here's full winners list

SIIMA Awards 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Users risk safety by using breached credentials for financial, email accounts: Google

In a recent blogpost, Google said hijackers routinely attempt to sign in to sites across the web with credentials exposed by third-party breaches. (Photo: Representational Image/PTI)
 

Watch: Birthday boy Saif Ali Khan looks intense in teaser of 'Laal Kaptaan'

Laal Kaptaan teaser.
 

Meghalaya police's tweet on drug peddlers selling Rasna will leave you in splits

The hilarious tweet included a picture of three small packets filled with an orange powder. (Photo: Meghalaya Police | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

In a first, Kerala records arrest over triple talaq after Parliament cleared Bill

Nearly two weeks after the parliament approved the Triple Talaq Bill, Kozhikode Police on Friday arrested a man for giving his wife instant talaq here. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru man kills pregnant wife, family before shooting self

In a suspected suicide pact, a man allegedly shot dead his pregnant wife, son and parents before shooting himself at Gundlupet in Chamarajnagar district in the early hours of Friday, police said. (Representational Image)

UP Man stabs sister over love affair

The accused has been arrested and a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him. (Photo: Representational)

Debt ridden family, including 5-yr-old boy, commits suicide in Karnataka

Five persons of a family, including a five-year-old boy, allegedly committed suicide by shooting themselves with a gun near Gundlupete at Chamarajanagar in the wee hours of Friday, police said. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Man doctors fiancee’s murder, gets life term

The mother of the deceased and the state government challenged his acquittal before the High Court.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham