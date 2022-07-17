  
Nation Crime 17 Jul 2022 J&K: ITBP jawan ...
Nation, Crime

J&K: ITBP jawan shoots 3 colleagues before killing self at camp in J&K

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 17, 2022, 9:25 am IST
Updated Jul 17, 2022, 10:23 am IST
An Indo-Tibetan Border Police jawan fired at his three colleagues at a camp in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI File Image)
 An Indo-Tibetan Border Police jawan fired at his three colleagues at a camp in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI File Image)

Jammu: An Indo-Tibetan Border Police jawan Saturday fired at his three colleagues at a camp in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, before he himself received fatal bullet wounds, with a senior official saying the “exact sequence of the event is being investigated”.

Earlier officials had said Constable Bhupendra Singh had shot himself dead after firing at his colleagues around 3:30 pm at the Devika Ghat community centre in the district.

But, later an official said there was not much clarity on how Singh died.

He said Singh could have been killed either in an exchange of fire, or he might have shot himself, or possibly he was hit by a ricocheting bullet fired from his own weapon.  ”The exact sequence of the event is being investigated,” the senior ITBP officer said.

The injured personnel have been admitted to a hospital, and are out of danger, the previous official had said.

He had also said that Singh had shot himself from his INSAS service rifle and he died on the spot.

The jawan belonged to the 8th battalion of the force and was presently deputed to the 'F' company of the 2nd ad-hoc battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) deployed in Jammu and Kashmir for security duties.

Preliminary inputs suggest some altercation took place between the jawans, but the exact cause that led to the incident is still being probed, the official said.

A court of inquiry has been ordered by the border guarding force, he said.

The ITBP is primarily tasked to guard the 3,488 km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China apart from rendering a variety of roles in the internal security domain of the country.

The incident comes a day after an Army jawan shot himself fatally after killing another colleague and injuring two others in Poonch district of the Union territory.

...
Tags: indo-tibetan border police, itbp jawan fires at 3 of his colleagues
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu


Latest From Nation

Water level in River Godavari reaches close to the road-cum-rail bridge in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday. (DC)

Godavari flood remains steady in Andhra Pradesh

The last round of talks between the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) took place on March 11. (Representational image: ANI)

Eastern Ladakh row: India, China to hold 16th round of military talks today

BJP Telangana spokesperson N.V. Subhash said the submergence of the pump houses in the floods to Godavari river showcases the corrupt practices of the Telangan Rashtra Ssamiti government. — DC Image

BJP: CM solely responsible for KLIS disaster

The minister (in picture) instructed the authorities to take up measures to prevent the spread of communicable diseases in and around submerged places of river Godavari, and to open health camps in submerged villages. — DC File Image

Docs told to cancel leaves, help affected



MOST POPULAR

 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist held in Bengaluru

The accused, Talib Hussain was arrested on June 5, police sources said on Tuesday. (Representational image: ANI)

Gujarat ATS detains Teesta Setlavad

Activist Teesta Setalvad at Santacruz police station after being detained by Gujarat police, in Mumbai, Saturday, June 25, 2022. (PTI)

Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in jail by SC in contempt case

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya (PTI file photo)

Jahangirpuri violence: ED registers money laundering case against accused

Security forces personnel stand guard as girls walk to school in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 22, 2022. (PTI)

Jahangirpuri riots main conspirators held: Cops

Security personnel keep vigil after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->