Sundargarh: College girl gangraped by friends

Sundargarh: A college girl was allegedly gang-raped by five of her classmates at a forest in Balisankara area of Odisha’s Sundargarh district, reports said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on June 26 and came to fore after the victim, a 1st year student, lodged a written complaint in this regard at the Sadar police station here on Monday.

According to reports, the five classmates of the girl kidnapped her on the fateful day when she was returning home from college. The accused took her to a nearby forest, where they allegedly raped her.

Victim initially didn’t disclose the matter but later narrated the ordeal to her parents.

Acting on a complaint lodged by her, the local police has registered a case and detained the five accused for questioning. “We have detained five persons in connection with the case,” the police said.