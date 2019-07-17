Cricket World Cup 2019

Man kills old aunt for plucking mushroom from his field, arrested

Published Jul 17, 2019, 1:27 pm IST
Updated Jul 17, 2019, 1:27 pm IST
The 30-year-old Soren picked up a lathi and beat up his aunt Nua Soren and uncle Nandlal Soren at their Daalpani village for plucking mushroom from his field. (Photo: Representational)
Jamshedpur: A tribal man allegedly killed his aunt for plucking some mushroom from his field in East Singhbhum district, police said here on Tuesday.

The accused, Biswanath Soren has been arrested. He was produced before a local court which sent him to 14 days judicial custody, MGM police station officer-in-charge Arvind Kumar said.

 

The 30-year-old Soren picked up a lathi and beat up his aunt Nua Soren (65) and uncle Nandlal Soren (70) on Monday evening at their Daalpani village for plucking mushroom from his field, Kumar said.

Nua died on the spot while Nandlal received injuries in the incident and was admitted to a nearby health centre, he said.

