Disciplinary action initiated against cop who beat up Dalit man

Published Jun 17, 2022, 7:56 am IST
It is alleged that accused, identified as Aravind Nani, colluded with a ruling party corporator to get the cop assault the complainant
On Wednesday, Mahila Sangam members gathered at the Chandanagar police station to seek Srinuvasulu’s suspension. (Image credit: Facebook)
Hyderabad: Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against Chandanagar sub-inspector P. Srinuvasulu for allegedly assaulting a Dalit man and threatening him to withdraw a complaint filed against a food delivery person for stalking and harassing his daughter, police said on Thursday.

The cop was also attached to the Cyberabad headquarters.

 

However, earlier in the day, Madhapur DCP K. Shilpavalli had said that the SI would be placed under suspension and that she had written to the Cyberabad commissioner, Stephen Raveendra, about an inquiry report against the issue and on the negligence of the officer.

It has been alleged that the delivery person, identified as Aravind Nani (24), colluded with a ruling party corporator from Serilingampally, Ragam Nagender Yadav, to get the cop to assault the man. 

Before the complaint, Nani had threatened the 16-year-old daughter of the Dalit man and torched his vehicle. He had also threatened to rape the differently-abled sister of the girl for rejecting his advances.

 

Nani was booked under sections 11 and 12 of the PoCSO Act, and sections 435, 436, 354 and 509 of the IPC, and arrested. 

On Wednesday, Mahila Sangam members gathered at the Chandanagar police station to seek Srinuvasulu’s suspension.

