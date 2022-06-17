Agnipath protest: Youth vandalise Secunderabad Railway Station premises

Aspiring military recruits were seen protesting and demanding the abolition of the scheme by chanting slogans of “we want justice” about their enrolment. (Screengrab from video/By arrangement)

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday morning came under a state of panic as the youth started vandalising the premises as a part of the ongoing nationwide protests against Agnipath scheme.

Panic at #Secunderabad #Railway #Station as youth started vandalising the premises. Passengers ran in fear as stones were pelted, coaches set on fire and stalls destroyed as part of the protest against #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme. #IndianArmy #Secunderabad #Agnipath pic.twitter.com/Nbmyil1EMR — Deccan Chronicle (@DeccanChronicle) June 17, 2022

Aspiring military recruits were seen protesting and demanding the abolition of the scheme by chanting slogans of “we want justice” about their enrolment.

The protesters marched on the Secunderabad railway station, stones were pelted at buses near the railway station, shops and stalls were vandalised and train coaches were set on fire by the protesters. Police fired in the air to disperse protesters who went on the rampage.

The agitators pulled out cargo from the parcel coach and dumped it on the tracks and set fire leading to disruption of some train services.

Passengers ran out of the station in fear and the authorities have said to stop all trains following the unexpected incident on Friday morning. Shops near the railway station were shut.

After receiving the information, the railway police and the law and order cops reached the spot to control the situation.