Nation Crime 17 Jun 2021 Two TDP leaders kill ...
Nation, Crime

Two TDP leaders killed in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool

ANI
Published Jun 17, 2021, 10:22 am IST
Updated Jun 17, 2021, 10:22 am IST
Two TDP leaders, Pratap Reddy and Nageswar Reddy were hit by a vehicle this morning and died on the spot
Gadivemula Police rushed to the village immediately after knowing the matter. (Representational image: PTI)
 Gadivemula Police rushed to the village immediately after knowing the matter. (Representational image: PTI)

Kurnool: Two TDP leaders were killed on Thursday morning while going to farm fields in Pesaravai village of Gadivemula mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district, informed the police.

Gadivemula Sub Inspector Sridhar told ANI that two TDP leaders, Pratap Reddy and Nageswar Reddy were hit by a vehicle this morning and died on the spot. Gadivemula Police rushed to the village immediately after knowing the matter.

 

When asked about the reports that the deceased were attacked with sickles, the sub inspector said that the team has to reach the spot to ascertain how they were killed.

...
Tags: two killed, two tdp leaders killed in andhra pradesh, gadivemula police
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


Horoscope 17 June 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A group of Indians who visited the Taj Mahal monument that was Wednesday reopened to public after the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus gather to get photographed in Agra. (Photo: PTI)

India adds 67,208 fresh COVID-19 cases in single day

The functioning of the Ordnance Factory Board has come in for scrutiny by various high-level committees in the last two decades with the aim of improving their functioning and making these factories vehicles of self-reliance for defence preparedness. — PTI

Ordnance Factory Board to be split into 7 entities

Student activists Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi police challenge High Court on bail of 3 students

A year ago, in retaliation to the illegal custody and “barbaric treatment” then of two Indian High Commission staffers in Islamabad by Pakistani security agencies after being “abducted at gunpoint”, India had in June last year asked Pakistan to reduce its staff at its High Commission in New Delhi by half. — Representational image/ By arrangement/AP

India, Pak approve fresh visas for diplomatic missions of officials



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Youngster’s body chopped into pieces, buried by his lover’s father in AP

Disclosing the case details to this newspaper, Palamaner sub-division DSP Mr C.M. Gangaiah said the family members of the deceased lodged a missing complaint with Palamaner Police on 26th of this month after he went missing on May 22 night.

Two arrested for rape, murder of 12-year-old girl in UP's Fatehpur

A post-mortem examination of the victim confirmed rape and then murder by throttling. (DC file photo)

WhatsApp sues Indian govt, says new media rules mean end to privacy

The lawsuit escalates a growing struggle between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and tech giants. (Photo: PTI)

Viral video shows young girl tortured by five men, police releases images of culprits

In view of the viral video, the Assam Police has released the images of the five suspected culprits and sought more information from the public leading to their arrest. (Photos released by Assam Police)

Covid deaths go uncounted as kin take bodies against medical advice in AP

This practice is very much prevalent in rural areas where family members take patients to hospitals in critical stage, and return with them when told there are no beds, oxygen or other facilities. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham