Nation Crime 17 Jun 2021 Telangana minister M ...
Nation, Crime

Telangana minister Malla Reddy's brother held at gambling den

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 17, 2021, 12:21 pm IST
Updated Jun 17, 2021, 12:21 pm IST
The apprehended men, along with the seized cash, were handed over to Bowenpally law and order police for further investigation
Telangana also uses the Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act of 1974, which defines gambling as an act of betting or wagering for money and prohibits the use of land-based premises for making profits or gains on gambling. (Representational image)
 Telangana also uses the Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act of 1974, which defines gambling as an act of betting or wagering for money and prohibits the use of land-based premises for making profits or gains on gambling. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Labour minister Ch Malla Reddy’s brother and 12 others were caught by a North Zone task force team following a raid on gambling dens in Bowenpally Wednesday afternoon.

Officials seized Rs 1.40 lakh cash, and 13 mobile phones.

 

According to police officials, Chamakura Narsimha Reddy, the minister’s brother, was caught along with Kowdi Sailu, B. Narsimha Rao, S. Hanumanthu, B. Sudarshan Reddy, K. Mohan Reddy, V. Bhaskar Reddy, K. Govardhan Reddy, B. Janardhan Reddy, P. Srinivasa Raju, E.Vengal Reddy, K. Narsi Reddy and Battini Krishna.

“We conducted the raid following a tip-off from a reliable source and reached a shed opposite Malla Reddy Garden in Kamsari Bazaar area in Old Bowenpally. We seized Rs. 1,40,740 from the place,” said officials.

The apprehended men, along with the seized cash, were handed over to Bowenpally law and order police for further investigation.

 

Soon after the formation of the state in August 2014, Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao had announced a crackdown on prominent gambling clubs, especially in the city.  Aside from the Public Gambling Act, 1867, Telangana also uses the Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act of 1974, which defines gambling as an act of betting or wagering for money and prohibits the use of land-based premises for making profits or gains on gambling. There is a fine for the offence or one month’s imprisonment under the Indian Penal Code (45 of 1860).

...
Tags: gambling mafia, labour minister ch malla reddy, gambling dens in bowenpally, chamakura narsimha reddy, the minister’s brother


Latest From Nation

A student receives COVID-19 vaccine dose during a special vaccination drive organised by the Karnataka government for the students, who are going abroad for education and employment, in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Centre to provide over 56 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses to states, UTs in next 3 days

The petitioner had alleged that the newly introduced PASA gives powers to the administration to detain a person without any public disclosure for a period of up to one year. (DC file image)

Kerala HC dismisses PIL challenging Lakshadweep administration's reform measures

The board has decided to declare the results for class 12th by July 31, 2021. (Photo: PTI/Representative)

CBSE to declare class 12th results by July 31

Gadivemula Police rushed to the village immediately after knowing the matter. (Representational image: PTI)

Two TDP leaders killed in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Two TDP leaders killed in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool

Gadivemula Police rushed to the village immediately after knowing the matter. (Representational image: PTI)

Youngster’s body chopped into pieces, buried by his lover’s father in AP

Disclosing the case details to this newspaper, Palamaner sub-division DSP Mr C.M. Gangaiah said the family members of the deceased lodged a missing complaint with Palamaner Police on 26th of this month after he went missing on May 22 night.

Two arrested for rape, murder of 12-year-old girl in UP's Fatehpur

A post-mortem examination of the victim confirmed rape and then murder by throttling. (DC file photo)

WhatsApp sues Indian govt, says new media rules mean end to privacy

The lawsuit escalates a growing struggle between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and tech giants. (Photo: PTI)

Viral video shows young girl tortured by five men, police releases images of culprits

In view of the viral video, the Assam Police has released the images of the five suspected culprits and sought more information from the public leading to their arrest. (Photos released by Assam Police)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham