Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 17 Jun 2019 Watch: Delhi police ...
Nation, Crime

Watch: Delhi police brutally thrash tempo driver after he brandishes sword

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : INDRASHISH MITRA
Published Jun 17, 2019, 1:45 pm IST
Updated Jun 17, 2019, 1:45 pm IST
A police officer was injured after allegedly being attacked by a tempo driver with a sword.
The policemen identified as assistant sub-inspectors Sanjay Malik and Devendra, and constable Pushpendra have been suspended. (Photo: Facebook screengrab)
 The policemen identified as assistant sub-inspectors Sanjay Malik and Devendra, and constable Pushpendra have been suspended. (Photo: Facebook screengrab)

New Delhi: A group of policemen is seen thrashing a tempo driver who had pulled out a sword in a dramatic video shot by an eyewitness on a busy street in north-west Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar. The incident happened after the police's vehicle and the tempo met with an accident.

 

The video shot by locals witnessing the incident, shows the cops confronting the man after his vehicle allegedly ran over the foot of one of their colleagues. He then takes out a sword and runs after them.

The police claim that two of their men were injured in the attack. The Gramin Seva driver, however, alleged that he was attacked by the cops first.

The policemen identified as assistant sub-inspectors Sanjay Malik and Devendra, and constable Pushpendra have been suspended, the police said. Delhi Police spokesperson Anil Mittal said the policemen handled the incident in an "unprofessional manner", news agency PTI reported.

"The alleged incident was followed by an accident caused by a Gramin Sewa tempo to a police vehicle. Thereafter, a police officer was also assaulted on the head by the tempo driver with a sword," the police said in a statement. "Further, the tempo was driven dangerously and caused injuries to a policeman in the leg," it said.

Delhi Police comes under the Union Home Ministry.

Former Delhi Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee president Manjit Singh GK condemned the alleged attack. "Policemen stopped the auto driver and pointed a pistol at him; he was later dragged out of the vehicle and brutally thrashed," said Manjit Singh, ANI reported.

 

 

Politicians have stepped into the fray too, calling for justice for the tempo driver. AAP leaders including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to MLA Jagdeep Singh, to BJP’s MLA, Majinder S Sirsa have cried out for justice.

 

 

 

Protests broke out after the incident around the city too.

 

 

IFrameIFrame

...
Tags: delhi, mukherjee nagar, police assault
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

On June 13, Metropolitan Magistrate Paras Dala rejected Chadha's bail plea and sent him to 14-days judicial custody. (Photo: File)

Delhi court grants bail to Monty Chadha in cheating case

As soon as she was called for oath taking, ruling BJP members, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, other union ministers and MPs were seen enthusiastically thumping the desk for a long time. (Photo: ANI)

Smriti receives longest applause while taking oath as LS member

Union AAYUSH Minister Shripad Naik (Photo: Twitter)

AYUSH ministry proposes to introduce Yoga in curriculum

On Sunday, the doctors said that they were ready for talks with Mamata Banerjee but the CM should meet them in presence of journalists and representatives of all the 14 medical colleges in the state. (Photo: File)

Mamata Banerjee to meet doctors on strike in Bengal today at 3 pm



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amazon India most attractive employer brand, Microsoft India 2nd: Survey

Amazon scored high on financial health, utilisation of latest technologies and a strong reputation.
 

Smriti receives longest applause while taking oath as LS member

As soon as she was called for oath taking, ruling BJP members, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, other union ministers and MPs were seen enthusiastically thumping the desk for a long time. (Photo: ANI)
 

Kangana Ranaut's sister mocks Ranbir-Alia's horse-riding pics; calls them 'pappus'

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel attacks Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
 

Watch: Ahead of International Yoga Day, PM Modi posts another video

Donning a blue T-shirt and black track pants in the 3D video, Modi's animated version can be seen performing the posture while a voice-over outlines the benefits of the asana. (Photo: ANI)
 

World gets another glimpse royal baby Archie

With the world clamouring for more of their beloved and youngest Royal, the Sussexes revealed yet another photo of Archie on the occasion of Father’s Day. (Photo: Instagram @sussexroyal)
 

Aparshakti Khurana would like to be in same-sex relationship with Shahid Kapoor!

Shahid Kapoor and Aparshakti Khurana.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Tiruchy: Tahsildar seeks bribe, shunted

Official sources told DC that Tiruverumbur Tahsildar Annadurai, sought a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a sand lorry owner.

Hyderabad: Police rescues Uzbek from prostitution

According to the Banjara Hills police, who were tipped off that a 21-year-old Uzbekistan national was coming to a hotel to meet a person as part of prostitution racket, raided the hotel and arrested a person named Rajesh Kumar, who was accompanying her.

KPHB police arrest man again for harassing woman

Police said that the accused was earlier arrested on a complaint by the victim a month ago, but did not change his attitude and started harassing her again. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Drunk man booked for obstructing cop

According to the complaint from B. Sai Eashwar Goud, Inspector of traffic police, Charminar Traffic PS, a motorcyclist named Narsing Rao, GHMC employee, abused him and his fellow cops when they were conducting checks for drunken driving at Champapet. Mr Rao also pushed the traffic police. (Representation image)

Protesting docs say CM free to choose venue, but meeting should be in open

The spokesperson said the venue should be spacious enough to accommodate representatives from all medical colleges and hospitals in the state. Earlier, the agitators had insisted that Banerjee visit the NRS Medical College and Hospital, the epicentre of the agitation. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham