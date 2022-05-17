HCA selectors accused of bribery

Hyderabad Cricket Association.Members of the Hyderabad Cricket Association’s (HCA) are allegedly demanding anywhere between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 25 lakh to select players for its teams, according to parents of several aspiring cricketers. (Representional Image: File photo)

Hyderabad: Members of the Hyderabad Cricket Association’s (HCA) are allegedly demanding anywhere between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 25 lakh to select players for its teams, according to parents of several aspiring cricketers.

In a letter addressed to HCA president Mohammed Azharuddin, they alleged that selectors were demanding money in Azharuddin’s name, while the person actually responsible for the racket was someone named Faheem Lala. The parents alleged that by collecting bribes, Faheem Lala became wealthy and purchased valuable lands in Shamshabad and two cars, and also constructed a three-storey building at Nampally.

The letter stated that Lala was making the selectors do his bidding by threatening them with dire consequences if they refused. He himself was selecting players after collecting amounts between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 25 lakh to the under-16, under-19, under-23 and Ranji Trophy teams, alleged the parents. They also claimed that they had proof of Lala’s wrongdoings in the form of photographs and call records.

Copies of the letter were also sent to tennis player Sania Mirza, BCCI president, BCCI secretary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, HCA secretary, IT minister K.T. Rama Rao and sports minister Srinivas Goud.

Former HCA secretary T. Shesh Narayan, responding to the allegations in the letter, said, "Corruption in selection of players has been rampant under Mohammed Azharuddin. Players who have barely performed for Hyderabad are playing at the state level."

Azharuddin was not available for comments on the issue.