Nation Crime 17 May 2022 HCA selectors accuse ...
Nation, Crime

HCA selectors accused of bribery

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published May 17, 2022, 11:51 pm IST
Updated May 17, 2022, 11:51 pm IST
HCA are allegedly demanding anywhere between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 25 lakh to select players for its teams
Hyderabad Cricket Association.Members of the Hyderabad Cricket Association’s (HCA) are allegedly demanding anywhere between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 25 lakh to select players for its teams, according to parents of several aspiring cricketers. (Representional Image: File photo)
 Hyderabad Cricket Association.Members of the Hyderabad Cricket Association’s (HCA) are allegedly demanding anywhere between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 25 lakh to select players for its teams, according to parents of several aspiring cricketers. (Representional Image: File photo)

Hyderabad: Members of the Hyderabad Cricket Association’s (HCA) are allegedly demanding anywhere between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 25 lakh to select players for its teams, according to parents of several aspiring cricketers.

In a letter addressed to HCA president Mohammed Azharuddin, they alleged that selectors were demanding money in Azharuddin’s name, while the person actually responsible for the racket was someone named Faheem Lala. The parents alleged that by collecting bribes, Faheem Lala became wealthy and purchased valuable lands in Shamshabad and two cars, and also constructed a three-storey building at Nampally.

 

The letter stated that Lala was making the selectors do his bidding by threatening them with dire consequences if they refused. He himself was selecting players after collecting amounts between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 25 lakh to the under-16, under-19, under-23 and Ranji Trophy teams, alleged the parents. They also claimed that they had proof of Lala’s wrongdoings in the form of photographs and call records.

Copies of the letter were also sent to tennis player Sania Mirza, BCCI president, BCCI secretary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, HCA secretary, IT minister K.T. Rama Rao and sports minister Srinivas Goud.

 

Former HCA secretary T. Shesh Narayan, responding to the allegations in the letter, said, "Corruption in selection of players has been rampant under Mohammed Azharuddin. Players who have barely performed for Hyderabad are playing at the state level."

Azharuddin was not available for comments on the issue.

...
Tags: hyderabad cricket association, mohammed azharuddin, bribes
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Local lawyer dealing with the minority cases Salim Abdus said that every year the children are brought back home for the Ramzan festival and sent back to the Madrasas. (Representational Image/ PTI)

26 children from minority detained at Vizag station

BC Leader R Krishnaiah felicitation to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for selecting him as Candidate for MP (Rajyasabha) at the camp office on Tuesday. (Photo:DC)

YSRC finalises four candidates for Rajya Sabha

heavy rain and thundershowers for Rayalaseema, Yanam and north coastal and south coastal Andhra for the next two days. (Photo: (DC Image)

Heavy rain forecast for AP

The girl’s mother lodged a complaint at Airport Police Station the following day after the incident. (Representational Image/ DC)

Man gets 3 years jail for sexually abusing minor girl



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Punjab on high alert after blast at Police Intelligence wing HQ in Mohali

Police personnel cordon off the area after a blast outside the Punjab Police's intelligence department office in Mohali, Monday, May 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Mundka fire: Absconding building owner arrested

Journalists, security personnel and civil defence officials at the site, as NDRF personnel carry out rescue and relief work after a massive fire at an office building near the Mundka Metro Station, in West Delhi. (PTI/Atul Yadav)

CBI books Karti Chidambaram for receiving illegal gratification

Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram (PTI file image)

Jahangirpuri violence: ED registers money laundering case against accused

Security forces personnel stand guard as girls walk to school in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 22, 2022. (PTI)

Fresh violence erupts in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, bricks pelted at cops

Delhi Police personnel detain a person, after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, Monday, April 18, 2022. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->