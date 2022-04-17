Two Rajasthanis arrested with Rs 1.15 crore worth ganja

The accused and the seized property were handed over to Choutuppal police for further investigation. (Image credit: Facebook)

Hyderabad: Sleuths from Choutuppal police and revenue officials on Friday arrested two inter-state drug peddlers and seized a truck loaded with 700 kg of ganja worth Rs 1, 1,15,000 crore.

Rajender Singh (28) and Arjun Singh Rawat (22) from Rajasthan were arrested while transporting the contraband from Atchutapuram, Rajahmundry district to Rajasthan via Ankireddy gudam, where on a tip-off, they intercepted the truck (GJ 37 T 5705).

During interrogation the accused said that they had procured the material from a supplier Mukesh (absconding) of Atchutapuram. They were proceeding to Jaipur to deliver it to Purana Singh (absconding), said Mahesh Bhagwat, commissioner of Rachakonda police in a release.

The total worth of 700 kilogram of ganja is Rs. 84 lakh, two mobile phones Rs 15,000 and a truck Rs 35 lakh.

The accused and the seized property were handed over to Choutuppal police for further investigation.