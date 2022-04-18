Suicide row: 7 including 6 TRS men to surrender

Hyderabad: All the seven accused including six Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leaders and a police inspector, who are alleged to have abetted the suicide of a realtor and his mother, are likely to surrender before the police in connection with the case.

A senior political leader is understood to have made consultations with the Kamareddy district police officials to make it easier for the accused to surrender.

A day after real estate businessman Gangam Santosh and his mother Padma died by self immolation at a hotel room in Kamareddy, the case was handed over to a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) rank officer in Kamareddy to investigate. DSP Somanatham has initiated a probe by collecting clues. Police officials associated with the investigation team said all the seven accused — Ramayampet municipal chairman Palle Jitender Goud, market committee chairman V. Prudvi Raj, S. Yadagiri, Thota Kiran, K. Krishna Goud, S. Swaraj and police inspector T. Nagarjuna Goud - were still absconding.

Maintaining silence over the speculations that the accused were trying to surrender before the police or a court of law, the officials said the accused switched off their mobile phones and were absconding.

“We have intensified probe based on the seriousness of the case and obtained clues such as selfie video and suicide notes from the scene of incident. We have also collected data from the mobile phone of Santosh and verified. We will send them to a forensic lab to examine and after getting a report, we will take action,” police officials said.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife over a political leader’s involvement in allegedly influencing the Kamareddy police for making the accused surrender. With political leaders involved in the case, the Medak police officials said they would assist the Kamareddy police by providing information about the accused as the case was being probed by the Kamareddy police. The victims Santosh and Padma were residents of Gandhi Road of Ramayampet in Medak district. As part of the investigation, Kamareddy police officials sought the complaints lodged by Santosh against the seven accused earlier and the status of the registered cases.

Friends and relatives thronged the residence of Santosh and Padma at Gandhinagar road in Ramayampet for consoling the family members on Sunday. “The Medak police assured us to take stern action against the accused. If the police fail to fulfil their promises, we will initiate a protest against the police for not taking action,” Anjaiah, Santosh's father, said.

As precautionary measures, the police provided security to the residences of the accused in Ramayampet to prevent untoward incidents.