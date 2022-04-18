Nation Crime 17 Apr 2022 Suicide row: 7 inclu ...
Nation, Crime

Suicide row: 7 including 6 TRS men to surrender

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Apr 18, 2022, 12:32 am IST
Updated Apr 18, 2022, 7:44 am IST
Speculations are rife over a political leader’s involvement in allegedly influencing the Kamareddy police for making the accused surrender
Congress leader Shabbir Ali visits family members of the realtor and his mother who committed suicide. (Photo by arrangement)
 Congress leader Shabbir Ali visits family members of the realtor and his mother who committed suicide. (Photo by arrangement)

Hyderabad: All the seven accused including six Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leaders and a police inspector, who are alleged to have abetted the suicide of a realtor and his mother, are likely to surrender before the police in connection with the case.

A senior political leader is understood to have made consultations with the Kamareddy district police officials to make it easier for the accused to surrender.

 

A day after real estate businessman Gangam Santosh and his mother Padma died by self immolation at a hotel room in Kamareddy, the case was handed over to a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) rank officer in Kamareddy to investigate. DSP Somanatham has initiated a probe by collecting clues. Police officials associated with the investigation team said all the seven accused — Ramayampet municipal chairman Palle Jitender Goud, market committee chairman V. Prudvi Raj, S. Yadagiri, Thota Kiran, K. Krishna Goud, S. Swaraj and police inspector T. Nagarjuna Goud - were still absconding.

 

Maintaining silence over the speculations that the accused were trying to surrender before the police or a court of law, the officials said the accused switched off their mobile phones and were absconding.

“We have intensified probe based on the seriousness of the case and obtained clues such as selfie video and suicide notes from the scene of incident. We have also collected data from the mobile phone of Santosh and verified. We will send them to a forensic lab to examine and after getting a report, we will take action,” police officials said.

 

Meanwhile, speculations are rife over a political leader’s involvement in allegedly influencing the Kamareddy police for making the accused surrender.  With political leaders involved in the case, the Medak police officials said they would assist the Kamareddy police by providing information about the accused as the case was being probed by the Kamareddy police. The victims Santosh and Padma were residents of Gandhi Road of Ramayampet in Medak district. As part of the investigation, Kamareddy police officials sought the complaints lodged by Santosh against the seven accused earlier and the status of the registered cases.

 

Friends and relatives thronged the residence of Santosh and Padma at Gandhinagar road in Ramayampet for consoling the family members on Sunday. “The Medak police assured us to take stern action against the accused. If the police fail to fulfil their promises, we will initiate a protest against the police for not taking action,” Anjaiah, Santosh's father, said.

As precautionary measures, the police provided security to the residences of the accused in Ramayampet to prevent untoward incidents.

...
Tags: telangana suicide row
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 18 April 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Realtor, mother blame TRS leaders, end lives by by suicide
Revanth slams TRS for suicides in state

Latest From Nation

The stolen items allegedly pertain to a defamation case filed by senior TD leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy (in picture) against agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy. — DC file image

2 arrested for stealing documents from Nellore court

Ministe K.T. Rama Rao — Twitter

KTR’s visit to Khammam district postponed

Modi also asked people to join the next episode of his monthly radio address on April 24. (PTI)

Modi unveils Mann ki Baat’s digital magazine

TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao (Twitter)

KTR takes stock of preparations for TRS plenary



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

SC sets aside Punjab & Haryana HC order on 75 pc quota in private sector jobs

Supreme Court (PTI)

Karnataka Contractors Assn president demands meeting with govt over corruption

Karnataka Contractors' Association president D Kempanna (ANI)

4 Bengaluru schools get bomb threat mail, police on the job

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant (Twitter/@CPBlr)

Clashes mar Hanuman Jayanti fete

Police deployed to control the situation after violent clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Drug export to Pakistan: 5 held in Telangana's Sangareddy

Tramadol is a prescription drug primarily used to relieve pain and is notorious for its use as a recreational drug.(Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->