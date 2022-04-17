Nation Crime 17 Apr 2022 Clashes mar Hanuman ...
Clashes mar Hanuman Jayanti fete

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BHASKAR HARI SHARMA
Published Apr 17, 2022, 8:27 am IST
Updated Apr 17, 2022, 8:44 am IST
After the clashes, there has been heavy deployment of the police and Rapid Action Force in the area to maintain law and order
Police deployed to control the situation after violent clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
 Police deployed to control the situation after violent clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

New Delhi: There was stone-pelting and some vehicles were torched after violent clashes erupted between two communities during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area on Saturday evening. According to police sources the situation is under control however several people as well as Delhi Police personnel were injured in the skirmish that occurred around 6pm.

After the clashes, there has been heavy deployment of the police and Rapid Action Force in the area to maintain law and order. Police said there was stone-pelting and some vehicles were also torched in the violence that occurred at around 6 Pm. Additional police forces have also been deployed at the other communally sensitive areas.

 

Several videos of clashes and stone pelting were doing rounds on social media. In a purported video of the incident, several people could be seen pelting stones during the procession. Some are seen brandishing swords on a street while others are hurling abuses and a police siren could also be heard in the background.

Following the incident Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with the Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana to take stock of the situation. Sources said the CP has also briefed the officials of the MHA regarding the present situation in the violence-hit area.

 

Delhi police chief Asthana took to Twitter to inform that the situation in the North West District is under control. “Adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri & other sensitive areas. Senior officers have been asked to remain in field and closely supervise the law & order situation & undertake patrolling,” he tweeted.

“Strict action will be taken against rioters. Citizens are requested to not to pay heed to rumours and fake news on social media,” said CP in another tweet.

A senior police official said that on Saturday evening there was a traditional procession, which was being escorted by police personnel, but when the procession reached near Kushal cinema hall a clash between two communities erupted.

 

“Police personnel who were present on the spot were injured as they tried to stop the violence,” said the senior police official.

“An investigation has been initiated in the incident to know the reason behind the clashes,” said the police official.

The injured has been shifted to Babu Jagjeevan Ram hospital for the treatment.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is the Centre's responsibility to ensure peace is maintained in the national capital.

''I also appeal to the people to maintain peace and order," he told reporters.

 

Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Anil Baijal condemned the incidents of violence and stone pelting in the National Capital as unfortunate and said that none behind these activities will be spared.

He took stock of the situation along with CP and has appealed to the people to maintain peace and restrain and cooperate with the Police in maintaining law and order.

The LG has asked the CP to depute forces at all other identified sensitive areas and localities in the city and ensure mobile patrolling and vigil under the direct supervision and responsibility of senior officers.

 

The LG has directed that all possible help be provided to the injured police personnel apart from civilians who suffered injuries in the scuffle.

Meanwhile, the police in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar went on a high alert and carried out intensive patrolling in the wake of the communal clashes in the North West Delhi on Saturday evening. Patrolling and foot marches were conducted in all three police zones –  Noida, Central Noida and Greater Noida – by the police force officials on instructions of Commissioner Alok Singh.

 

"The patrolling was held in crowded areas and markets, near shopping malls, metro stations and areas having mixed populations. Senior rank officers supervised the patrolling and the law and order situation is being monitored continuously," the police said in a statement.

The police also reviewed the situation in areas falling on the route of a proposed religious rally on Sunday, even as officials kept an eye on history-sheeters and anti-social elements, it said.

